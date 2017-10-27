KSHMR - Underwater (feat. Sonu Nigam) (Video ufficiale e testo)
KSHMR - Underwater (feat. Sonu Nigam) testo
Where do you go
All the love's gonna keep you afloat
When the world is told
We'll be rowing as the fire, the cold
Underwater
I'm gonna swim against the tide
Underwater
You couldn't drown me if you tried
Underwater
I'll be breathing by your side
I'll be breathing by your side
Underwater
Underwater
Swim through a sea
Full of strangers found so deep
Speaking sparks and neon lights
As I give you the kiss of our life
Underwater
I'm gonna swim against the tide
Underwater
You couldn't drown me if you tried
Underwater
I'll be breathing by your side (by your side)
Breathing by your side, by your side
I'll be breathing by your side (breathing by your side)
Underwater
Underwater
