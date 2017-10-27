Home #KSHMR Video KSHMR - Underwater (feat. Sonu Nigam) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Video ufficiali

KSHMR - Underwater (feat. Sonu Nigam) (Video ufficiale e testo)

KSHMR - Underwater (feat. Sonu Nigam): guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

0 condivisioni

KSHMR - Underwater (feat. Sonu Nigam) testo

Where do you go
All the love's gonna keep you afloat
When the world is told
We'll be rowing as the fire, the cold
Underwater
I'm gonna swim against the tide
Underwater
You couldn't drown me if you tried
Underwater
I'll be breathing by your side
I'll be breathing by your side
Underwater
Underwater
Swim through a sea
Full of strangers found so deep
Speaking sparks and neon lights
As I give you the kiss of our life
Underwater
I'm gonna swim against the tide
Underwater
You couldn't drown me if you tried
Underwater
I'll be breathing by your side (by your side)
Breathing by your side, by your side
I'll be breathing by your side (breathing by your side)
Underwater
Underwater

Ti è piaciuto questo video? Votalo!

Altro su #KSHMR

Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs

Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!

Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs