KURA & ANGEMI (feat. Luciana) - On Your Side
Kura - On Your Side (feat. Luciana) testo
One life
Come on, let's feel it
Regrets but undefeated
A beating heart is always like that
We could beat it
We could beat it
We could beat it
One life
We could beat it
We could beat it
We could beat it
One life
I don't wanna let go of this state of mind
I don't wanna miss the stars in the city skies
If you wanna feel the heat of your own sunshine
Then I'm on your side
You know I'm on your side
If you wanna get wild wildchild
You know I'm on your side
If you wanna get wild wildchild
You know I'm on your side
You know I'm on your side
You know I'm on your side
One life
Come on, let's feel it
Regrets but undefeated
A beating heart is always like that
We could beat it
We could beat it
We could beat it
One life
We could beat it
We could beat it
We could beat it
One life
I don't wanna let go of this state of mind
I don't wanna miss the stars in the city skies
If you wanna feel the heat of your own sunshine
Then I'm on your side
You know I'm on your side
If you wanna get wild wildchild
You know I'm on your side
If you wanna get wild wildchild
You know I'm on your side
You know I'm on your side
You know I'm on your side
We could beat it
We could beat it
We could beat it
One life
We could beat it
We could beat it
We could beat it
One life
We could beat it
We could beat it
We could beat it
One life
We could beat it
We could beat it
We could beat it
One life
