KURA & ANGEMI (feat. Luciana) - On Your Side

Kura - On Your Side (feat. Luciana) testo



One life

Come on, let's feel it

Regrets but undefeated

A beating heart is always like that

We could beat it

We could beat it

We could beat it

One life

We could beat it

We could beat it

We could beat it

One life

I don't wanna let go of this state of mind

I don't wanna miss the stars in the city skies

If you wanna feel the heat of your own sunshine

Then I'm on your side

You know I'm on your side

If you wanna get wild wildchild

You know I'm on your side

If you wanna get wild wildchild

You know I'm on your side

You know I'm on your side

You know I'm on your side

One life

Come on, let's feel it

Regrets but undefeated

A beating heart is always like that

We could beat it

We could beat it

We could beat it

One life

We could beat it

We could beat it

We could beat it

One life

I don't wanna let go of this state of mind

I don't wanna miss the stars in the city skies

If you wanna feel the heat of your own sunshine

Then I'm on your side

You know I'm on your side

If you wanna get wild wildchild

You know I'm on your side

If you wanna get wild wildchild

You know I'm on your side

You know I'm on your side

You know I'm on your side

We could beat it

We could beat it

We could beat it

One life

We could beat it

We could beat it

We could beat it

One life

We could beat it

We could beat it

We could beat it

One life

We could beat it

We could beat it

We could beat it

One life