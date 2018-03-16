Kygo - Remind Me to Forget (Video ufficiale e testo)

Kygo - Remind Me to Forget testo



It never fades away, it's stayin'

Your kiss like broken glass on my skin

And all the greatest loves end in violence



It's tearing up my voice, left in silence



Baby, it hit so hard, holding onto my chest

Maybe you left your mark, reminding me to forget

It doesn't matter where you are, you can keep my regrets

‘Cause Baby, I got these scars, reminding me to forget



Reminding me, I got these scars

Get your love

Keep reminding me, ooh

To forget your love



You left your mark (my heart)

You left your mark, reminding me to forget

You left your mark (my heart)

You left your mark (understand)



You left your mark (my heart)

You left your mark, reminding me to forget

You left your mark (my heart)

You left your mark (understand)



There's no room in walls for feelings

Hurt me to the core, still healing

And I know you're no good for me

So I try to forget the memories



Baby, it hit so hard, holding on to my chest

Maybe you left your mark, reminding me to forget

It doesn't matter where you are, you can keep my regrets

Baby, I got these scars, reminding me to forget



You left your mark (my heart)

You left your mark, reminding me to forget

You left your mark (my heart)

You left your mark (understand)



Remember I told you

Save it, it's over

And I'll be alright

So hurt me as much as you like

I need you to let go

Forgot these mementos

But I'll be alright, girl



Baby, it hit so hard, holding onto my chest

Maybe you left your mark, reminding me to forget

It doesn't matter where you are, you can keep my regrets

‘Cause Baby, I got these scars, reminding me to forget



You left your mark (my heart)

You left your mark, reminding me to forget

You left your mark (my heart)

You left your mark, reminding me to forget