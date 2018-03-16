Home #Kygo Video Kygo - Remind Me to Forget (Video ufficiale e testo)
Kygo - Remind Me to Forget (Video ufficiale e testo)

Kygo - Remind Me to Forget: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

Kygo - Remind Me to Forget testo

It never fades away, it's stayin'
Your kiss like broken glass on my skin
And all the greatest loves end in violence

It's tearing up my voice, left in silence

Baby, it hit so hard, holding onto my chest
Maybe you left your mark, reminding me to forget
It doesn't matter where you are, you can keep my regrets
‘Cause Baby, I got these scars, reminding me to forget

Reminding me, I got these scars
Get your love
Keep reminding me, ooh
To forget your love

You left your mark (my heart)
You left your mark, reminding me to forget
You left your mark (my heart)
You left your mark (understand)

You left your mark (my heart)
You left your mark, reminding me to forget
You left your mark (my heart)
You left your mark (understand)

There's no room in walls for feelings
Hurt me to the core, still healing
And I know you're no good for me
So I try to forget the memories

Baby, it hit so hard, holding on to my chest
Maybe you left your mark, reminding me to forget
It doesn't matter where you are, you can keep my regrets
Baby, I got these scars, reminding me to forget

You left your mark (my heart)
You left your mark, reminding me to forget
You left your mark (my heart)
You left your mark (understand)

Remember I told you
Save it, it's over
And I'll be alright
So hurt me as much as you like
I need you to let go
Forgot these mementos
But I'll be alright, girl

Baby, it hit so hard, holding onto my chest
Maybe you left your mark, reminding me to forget
It doesn't matter where you are, you can keep my regrets
‘Cause Baby, I got these scars, reminding me to forget

You left your mark (my heart)
You left your mark, reminding me to forget
You left your mark (my heart)
You left your mark, reminding me to forget

