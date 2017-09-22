Kygo - Stargazing (feat. Justin Jesso) (Video ufficiale e testo)
You're saying this hopeless, that I should hope less
Heaven can help us, well maybe "she" might
You say it's beyond us, what is beyond us?
Let's see and decide
We've been meteoric, even before this
Burns half as always, twice as bright
So if it's beyond us, then it's beyond us
Lets see and decide
And I will still be here, stargazing
I'll still look up, look up
Look up for love
I will still be here, stargazing
I'll still look up, look up
Look up for love
Don't you, give up, for me
Don't fall, don't give up, for love
Don't you, give up, for me
Don't fall, don't give up, for love
Don't you, give up, for me
Don't fall, don't give up, for love
Don't you, give up, for me
Don't fall, don't give up, for love
I'm trying to save us, you don't wanna save us
You blame human nature, and say it's unkind
Let's make up our own minds, we've got our whole lives
Let's see and decide, decide
And I will still be here, stargazing
I'll still look up, look up
Look up for love
Stars don't disappear, they keep blazing
Even when the night is over
And I will still be here, stargazing
I'll still look up, look up
Look up for love
Stars don't disappear, they keep blazing
Even when the night is over
That's how I find the light
Don't you, give up, for me
Don't fall, don't give up, for love
That's how I find the light
Don't you, give up, for me (ooh)
Don't fall, don't give up, for love
Don't you, give up, for me
Don't fall, don't give up, for love
Don't you, give up, for me
Don't fall, don't give up, for love
That's how I find the light
Don't you, give up, for me
Don't fall, don't give up, for love
That's how I find the light
Don't you, give up, for me (ooh)
Don't fall, don't give up, for love
