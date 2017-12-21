Laidback Luke | Yearmix 2017 (Mixmash)
Laidback Luke - Mixmash Yearmix 2017 Tracklist
1. Keanu Silva - Close 2 You
2. Laidback Luke & Mark Villa - Rise
3. Ralvero & Redhead Roman - Bubblegum
4. Keanu Silva & Krosses - Rude Trumpet
5. Jack Wins - 25 Hours (Jack Wins 'FULL HOUSE!' Mix)
6. Andy Bianchini & RIVAS (BR) - Disconap
7. Inpetto & Keanu Silva - Pizzie Ride
8. Holly & Sebastian Knight - Number 5
9. Selecta - G
10. Laidback Luke & A-Trak - Shake It Down (Tommie Sunshine & SLATIN 2017 Refresh)
11. Klosman - All In (feat. Vita Schmidt)
12. SvanteG - Mind Games
13. Disco Fries - My World (feat. Dee Roze)
14. Felix Leiter x Tank & Cheetah - Something Special
15. Joey Dale - Show Me
16. Mark Villa & Keanu Silva - Lots To Say (Keanu Silva VIP Mix)
17. Jack Wins - Hometown (feat. RAPHAELLA)
18. Mark Villa - Atlas
19. Laidback Luke & Keanu Silva - It Was Me
20. The Trixx, Christy Million & Steven Maar - Working Hard
21. Inpetto & TAI feat. EEZE - Fire (Laidback Luke Remix)
22. RetroVision - Up & Down
23. Krosses - Gold (RetroVision Remix)
24. Regilio - They Know
25. ANDREAS ONE - We Get Down
26. Herve Pagez - BANGIT
27. Sebastian Bronk - *ss On Acid
28. DuckworthSound - Old Skool
29. Laidback Luke & Konih - Like This
30. Gama - Rock Me
31. Makla & White Gangster - Facinho
32. BSNO & Gama - Tornado
33. Gaminow - Jungle Sound
34. Kash Simic & I.O.A. - Throw It Back (feat. Walshy Fire)
35. Unity - Slow It Down
36. Pyrodox - Never Gonna Leave My Mind (feat. Martyn Ell)
37. Don Cartel - Pump That
38. Malarkey - Pieces
39. Bout x SOVTH - Way Sick
40. Tank & Cheetah x Mordkey - Everything I Said
41. Keanu Silva - On My Way
42. Andy Bianchini - Always
43. Keanu Silva & Gil Sanders feat. Jacob Wellfair - Loud & Clear (Club Mix)
44. Selecta - Shake It!
45. BANKEWITZ - Get Up!
46. Inpetto & Pyrodox - Islands In The Sky
47. Subshock & Evangelos x Michael White - Be Good
48. Subshock & Evangelos x DJ Nano - Firetruck
49. Shelco Garcia & TEENWOLF - Bad Man Riddem (feat. Hawkboy)
50. Josh Goodwill - Armour
51. Herve Pagez & BIGGS - Platano (feat. Happy Colors)
52. Paraphoics & Makla - Raw
53. Hedo - Put Em Up
54. Beauty Brain & 8Er$ - Latin Chorus
55. Funky Craig & Holly - Skank
56. Shelco Garcia & TEENWOLF - Back To Baesics
57. Keanu Silva & Krosses - Rude Trumpet (Unity Remix)
58. Shelco Garcia & TEENWOLF x ETC!ETC! - Follow (feat. Milana)
59. Basky x Tekraw x Red Magic - Bakuzola
60. Laidback Luke & Ralvero feat. Ina - XOXO
61. Unity & Pyrodox - Good On Me
62. Krosses & HEARTFX - Waterfall (feat. Trouze)
63. Pyrodox & Avedon - I'm Not Lost
Altro su #Laidback Luke
-
PubblicatoLaidback Luke - Show Me Love: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoTre giorni di grande EDM sugli stage di Daresbury, nell'Inghilterra nord-occidentale. Subito in scena Hardwell e Armin Van Buuren, pronta la carrellata di...
Leggi l'articoloConcerti
-
PubblicatoSteve Aoki & Laidback Luke - Turbulence (feat. Lil Jon): guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoEscape: All Hallows' Eve è l'evento clou della notte californiana del 31 ottobre, un mix unico di performance musicali e artistiche "da paura"!
Leggi l'articoloConcerti
-
PubblicatoCome suona il super Dj Laidback Luke con quattro CDJ-2000nexus players e un DJM-900 nexus? Scoprilo con questo video
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoAd Atlanta va in scena il gemello del Tomorrowland belga. Un weekend di grandi artisti nella manifestazione americana, in giornata atteso il sold-out dei...
Leggi l'articoloConcerti
Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs
Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs