Like Mike - Memories (Video ufficiale e testo)

Like Mike - Memories testo



I can never love her like I love you

And when I close my eyes girl It's all you

And after everything that we've been through





I can't lie there's no escaping you



I'm trapped in these memories

I'm trapped in these memories

I'm trapped in these memories

I'm trapped in these memories

I'm trapped in these memories

(I'm trapped in these memories)



Your touch is like a rush to me

It's a little more than lost in me

I see your face when I get high

And I don't wanna say goodbye



I can never love her like I love you

And when I close my eyes girl It's all you

And after everything that we've been through

I can't lie there's no escaping you



I'm trapped in these memories

I'm trapped in these memories

I'm trapped in these memories

I'm trapped in these memories

I'm trapped in these memories

(I'm trapped in these memories)



Your love baby gotta hold on me

I can't escape from these memories

Your love baby gotta hold on me

I can't escape from these memories