Lost Frequencies - Crazy (Video ufficiale e testo)

Lost Frequencies - Crazy testo



Oh love

Hear me turn these words into a song

For them to sing along to when I'm gone



For them to sing along to when I'm gone



Oh love

Let me be the one to set them free

I will give them every part of me

Put my heart where everyone can see



They can call me whatever they want

Call me crazy

You can call me whatever you want

But that won't change me

I just don't care what the world says

I'm gonna make it

They can call me whatever they want

So what if I am crazy?

Crazy



Oh love

This is so much harder than I thought

But I will give them everything I've got

One day I am gonna prove them wrong

Oh love

Let me be the one to set them free

I will give them every part of me

Put my heart where everyone can see



They can call me whatever they want

Call me crazy

You can call me whatever you want

But that won't change me

I just don't care what the world says

I'm gonna make it

They can call me whatever they want

So what if I am crazy?

Crazy