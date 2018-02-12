Lost Frequencies - Crazy (Video ufficiale e testo)
Lost Frequencies - Crazy testo
Oh love
Hear me turn these words into a song
For them to sing along to when I'm gone
For them to sing along to when I'm gone
Oh love
Let me be the one to set them free
I will give them every part of me
Put my heart where everyone can see
They can call me whatever they want
Call me crazy
You can call me whatever you want
But that won't change me
I just don't care what the world says
I'm gonna make it
They can call me whatever they want
So what if I am crazy?
Crazy
Oh love
This is so much harder than I thought
But I will give them everything I've got
One day I am gonna prove them wrong
Oh love
Let me be the one to set them free
I will give them every part of me
Put my heart where everyone can see
They can call me whatever they want
Call me crazy
You can call me whatever you want
But that won't change me
I just don't care what the world says
I'm gonna make it
They can call me whatever they want
So what if I am crazy?
Crazy
