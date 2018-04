Lost Frequencies - Melody (feat. James Blunt) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Lost Frequencies - Melody (feat. James Blunt) testo



Hey melody

Every night you play me something sweet

And when I'm down, you always change the key



I need you now, my heart has lost the beat

And I'm counting on your love, hey melody

We both could use a reason just to smile

So let me be your harmony tonight

Every note you hit cuts into me



So let me hear your love, sing

So let me hear your love, sing

Let me hear your love, sing

So let me hear your love, sing

So let me hear your love, sing

Let me hear your love, sing



Hey melody

Every night you play me something sweet

And when I'm down, you always change the key

I need you now, my heart has lost the beat

And I'm counting on your love, hey melody

We both could use a reason just to smile

So let me be your harmony tonight

Every note you hit cuts into me



So let me hear your love, sing

So let me hear your love, sing

Let me hear your love, sing

So let me hear your love, sing

So let me hear your love, sing

Let me hear your love, sing