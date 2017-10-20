Lucas & Steve & Firebeatz (DJ-set LIVE @ ADE) | SLAM!

Firebeatz X Lucas & Steve ft. Little Giants - Keep Your Head Up

Felix Jaehn ft. Lost Frequencies & Linying - Eagle Eyes (Lucas & Steve Remix)

LMFAO ft. Lauren Bennett & Goonrock - Party Rock Anthem

w/ Lucas & Steve - Love On My Mind

Throttle - Baddest Behaviour

Dave Winnel - The Quack

Lucas & Steve - Make It Right

Madison Mars - Atom

Lucas & Steve vs. Pep & Rash - Feel Alive

Lucas & Steve x Mike Williams x Curbi - Let's Go

Lucas & Steve X Madison Mars - Stardust

Lucas & Steve - Up Till Dawn (On The Move) (Club Mix)

Firebeatz X Lucas & Steve - Show Me Your Love

w/ Avicii ft. Aloe Blacc - Wake Me Up (Acapella)

Schella & Pexem - I Can Feel U

Firebeatz ft. Vertel - Till The Sun Comes Up

Firebeatz & Apster ft. MC Ambush - Let's Get Wild

ID - ID

Firebeatz - Ignite (Laidback Luke Remix)

w/ Firebeatz - Ignite

Phlegmatic Dogs - Keepmastik

Axwell Λ Ingrosso ft. Kristoffer Fogelmark - More Than You Know (Firebeatz Rework)

Firebeatz X Lucas & Steve ft. Little Giants - Keep Your Head Up (Club Mix)