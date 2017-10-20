Lucas & Steve & Firebeatz (DJ-set LIVE @ ADE) | SLAM!
Lucas & Steve & Firebeatz @ SLAM! MixMarathon ADE 2017
- Firebeatz X Lucas & Steve ft. Little Giants - Keep Your Head Up
- Felix Jaehn ft. Lost Frequencies & Linying - Eagle Eyes (Lucas & Steve Remix)
- LMFAO ft. Lauren Bennett & Goonrock - Party Rock Anthem
- w/ Lucas & Steve - Love On My Mind
- Throttle - Baddest Behaviour
- Dave Winnel - The Quack
- Lucas & Steve - Make It Right
- Madison Mars - Atom
- Lucas & Steve vs. Pep & Rash - Feel Alive
- Lucas & Steve x Mike Williams x Curbi - Let's Go
- Lucas & Steve X Madison Mars - Stardust
- Lucas & Steve - Up Till Dawn (On The Move) (Club Mix)
- Firebeatz X Lucas & Steve - Show Me Your Love
- w/ Avicii ft. Aloe Blacc - Wake Me Up (Acapella)
- Schella & Pexem - I Can Feel U
- Firebeatz ft. Vertel - Till The Sun Comes Up
- Firebeatz & Apster ft. MC Ambush - Let's Get Wild
- ID - ID
- Firebeatz - Ignite (Laidback Luke Remix)
- w/ Firebeatz - Ignite
- Phlegmatic Dogs - Keepmastik
- Axwell Λ Ingrosso ft. Kristoffer Fogelmark - More Than You Know (Firebeatz Rework)
- Firebeatz X Lucas & Steve ft. Little Giants - Keep Your Head Up (Club Mix)
- w/ Mightyfools - Footrocker (Get Your, Get Your Hands Up Acapella)
