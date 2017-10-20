Home #Lucas & Steve Video Lucas & Steve & Firebeatz (DJ-set LIVE @ ADE) | SLAM!
Lucas & Steve & Firebeatz (DJ-set LIVE @ ADE) | SLAM!

Lucas & Steve & Firebeatz @ SLAM! MixMarathon ADE 2017

  1. Firebeatz X Lucas & Steve ft. Little Giants - Keep Your Head Up
  2. Felix Jaehn ft. Lost Frequencies & Linying - Eagle Eyes (Lucas & Steve Remix)
  3. LMFAO ft. Lauren Bennett & Goonrock - Party Rock Anthem
  4. w/ Lucas & Steve - Love On My Mind
  5. Throttle - Baddest Behaviour
  6. Dave Winnel - The Quack
  7. Lucas & Steve - Make It Right
  8. Madison Mars - Atom
  9. Lucas & Steve vs. Pep & Rash - Feel Alive
  10. Lucas & Steve x Mike Williams x Curbi - Let's Go
  11. Lucas & Steve X Madison Mars - Stardust
  12. Lucas & Steve - Up Till Dawn (On The Move) (Club Mix)
  13. Firebeatz X Lucas & Steve - Show Me Your Love
  14. w/ Avicii ft. Aloe Blacc - Wake Me Up (Acapella)
  15. Schella & Pexem - I Can Feel U
  16. Firebeatz ft. Vertel - Till The Sun Comes Up
  17. Firebeatz & Apster ft. MC Ambush - Let's Get Wild
  18. ID - ID
  19. Firebeatz - Ignite (Laidback Luke Remix)
  20. w/ Firebeatz - Ignite
  21. Phlegmatic Dogs - Keepmastik
  22. Axwell Λ Ingrosso ft. Kristoffer Fogelmark - More Than You Know (Firebeatz Rework)
  23. Firebeatz X Lucas & Steve ft. Little Giants - Keep Your Head Up (Club Mix)
  24. w/ Mightyfools - Footrocker (Get Your, Get Your Hands Up Acapella)

