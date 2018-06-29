Lucas & Steve - I Could Be Wrong (Video ufficiale e testo)
Lucas & Steve - I Could Be Wrong testo
[Verse 1: Brandy]
I would like to get to know if I could be
The kind of girl you that you could be down for
'Cause when I look at you I feel something tell me
That you're the kind of guy that I should make a move on
[Chorus: Brandy]
And if I don't let you know then I won't be for real
I could be wrong but I feel like something could be going on
The more I see you the more that it becomes so true
There ain't no other for me it's only you
[Post-Chorus: Brandy]
I could be wrong but I feel like something could be going on
I could be wrong but I feel like something could be going on
I could be wrong but I feel like something could be going on
There ain't no other for me it's only you
I could be wrong but I feel like something could be going on
I could be wrong but I feel like something could be going on
I could be wrong but I feel like something could be going on
There ain't no other for me it's only you
[Verse 2: Brandy]
I know anybodys gonna be lonely
Without the reason they got so much to care for
Maybe all you need is a shoulder to cry on
If thats a fact then I'll be more than you ever could dream of
[Chorus 2: Brandy]
If all you need is my time that I got plenty of
I'll dedicate all my love until you want me baby
I wanna stay by your side, be there to cool you off
And let you know, know, know
[Post-Chorus: Brandy]
I could be wrong but I feel like something could be going on
I could be wrong but I feel like something could be going on
I could be wrong but I feel like something could be going on
There ain't no other for me it's only you
[Bridge: Brandy]
If all you need is my time that I got plenty of
I'll dedicate all my love until you want me baby
I wanna stay by your side, be there to cool you off
And let you know, know, know
[Post-Chorus: Brandy]
I could be wrong but I feel like something could be going on
I could be wrong but I feel like something could be going on
I could be wrong but I feel like something could be going on
There ain't no other for me it's only you
[Outro: Brandy]
Feel like something could be going on
Feel like something could be, could be
Feel like something could be going on
There ain't no other for me it's only you
