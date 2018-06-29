Lucas & Steve - I Could Be Wrong (Video ufficiale e testo)

Lucas & Steve - I Could Be Wrong testo



[Verse 1: Brandy]

I would like to get to know if I could be

The kind of girl you that you could be down for

'Cause when I look at you I feel something tell me

That you're the kind of guy that I should make a move on



[Chorus: Brandy]

And if I don't let you know then I won't be for real

I could be wrong but I feel like something could be going on

The more I see you the more that it becomes so true

There ain't no other for me it's only you



[Post-Chorus: Brandy]

I could be wrong but I feel like something could be going on

I could be wrong but I feel like something could be going on

I could be wrong but I feel like something could be going on

There ain't no other for me it's only you

I could be wrong but I feel like something could be going on

I could be wrong but I feel like something could be going on

I could be wrong but I feel like something could be going on

There ain't no other for me it's only you



[Verse 2: Brandy]

I know anybodys gonna be lonely

Without the reason they got so much to care for

Maybe all you need is a shoulder to cry on

If thats a fact then I'll be more than you ever could dream of



[Chorus 2: Brandy]

If all you need is my time that I got plenty of

I'll dedicate all my love until you want me baby

I wanna stay by your side, be there to cool you off

And let you know, know, know



[Post-Chorus: Brandy]

I could be wrong but I feel like something could be going on

I could be wrong but I feel like something could be going on

I could be wrong but I feel like something could be going on

There ain't no other for me it's only you



[Bridge: Brandy]

If all you need is my time that I got plenty of

I'll dedicate all my love until you want me baby

I wanna stay by your side, be there to cool you off

And let you know, know, know



[Post-Chorus: Brandy]

I could be wrong but I feel like something could be going on

I could be wrong but I feel like something could be going on

I could be wrong but I feel like something could be going on

There ain't no other for me it's only you



[Outro: Brandy]

Feel like something could be going on

Feel like something could be, could be

Feel like something could be going on

There ain't no other for me it's only you