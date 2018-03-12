Lucas & Steve - You Don't Have To Like It (Video ufficiale e testo)
Lucas & Steve - You Don't Have To Like It testo
You're used to dancing by the ocean
We're used to lying under the tree
I never felt quite like a number
When you were holding on to me
And now we finally woke up
It was just a pretty dream
'Cause the love we had is broken
And finally I can see
Screamin', trippin', [?] than lovers
I can fought up when I'm walking away
You know I [?] you like no other
So hear me I got something to say
[?] the day I'm on fire
You don't have to like it
Something that I ain't find yet
I'm not the thing in the rain
I am dying
You don't have to like it
You don't have to like it
Finally [?] forward
'Cause it wasn't meant to be
But I only see your picture
And you're not lying next to me
Screamin', trippin', [?] than lovers
I can fought up when I'm walking away
You know I [?] you like no other
So hear me I got something to say
[?] the day I'm on fire
You don't have to like it
Something that I ain't find yet
I'm not the thing in the rain
I am dying
You don't have to like it
You don't have to like it
[?] the day I'm on fire
You don't have to like it
Something that I ain't find yet
I'm not the thing in the rain
I am dying
You don't have to like it
You don't have to like it
Altro su #Lucas & Steve
Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs
Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs