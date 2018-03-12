Lucas & Steve - You Don't Have To Like It (Video ufficiale e testo)

Lucas & Steve - You Don't Have To Like It testo



You're used to dancing by the ocean

We're used to lying under the tree

I never felt quite like a number





When you were holding on to me

And now we finally woke up

It was just a pretty dream

'Cause the love we had is broken

And finally I can see



Screamin', trippin', [?] than lovers

I can fought up when I'm walking away

You know I [?] you like no other

So hear me I got something to say



[?] the day I'm on fire

You don't have to like it

Something that I ain't find yet

I'm not the thing in the rain

I am dying

You don't have to like it

You don't have to like it



Finally [?] forward

'Cause it wasn't meant to be

But I only see your picture

And you're not lying next to me

Screamin', trippin', [?] than lovers

I can fought up when I'm walking away

You know I [?] you like no other

So hear me I got something to say



[?] the day I'm on fire

You don't have to like it

Something that I ain't find yet

I'm not the thing in the rain

I am dying

You don't have to like it

You don't have to like it



[?] the day I'm on fire

You don't have to like it

Something that I ain't find yet

I'm not the thing in the rain

I am dying

You don't have to like it

You don't have to like it