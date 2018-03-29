MØ - Nostalgia (Video ufficiale e testo)

MØ - Nostalgia testo



[Verse 1]

I remember the first time I was in love

It was all the way back in 1997

I stole my mama's cell phone, yes, and I was turning it up

Tracked down your number, boy, I was so in love, I thought I was in Heaven



[Refrain]

It was so beautiful, the love we had, the love we had

Can't believe we let it pass, we let it pass

So beautiful, but you were right, yes you were right

We couldn't last, but a blast we had



[Chorus]

I know you're hurting, I know your heart, it aches

For someone's lovin', ooh, ooh, but the Sun shines when the cloud breaks

I know you're hurting, I know your heart, it aches

For someone's lovin', ooh, ooh, but the Sun shines when the cloud breaks



[Verse 2]

I remember the first time they caught us drinking

We were out there hanging on our bicycles blowing wheels

I had stole my dad's liquor, yeah, and we were turning it up

High as a kite and we were so in love, so high above



[Refrain]

So beautiful, the love we had, the love we had

Can't believe we let it pass, we let it pass

So beautiful, but you were right, yes you were right

We couldn't last, but a blast we had



[Chorus]

I know you're hurting, I know your heart, it aches

For someone's lovin', ooh, ooh, but the Sun shines when the cloud breaks

I know you're hurting, I know your heart, it aches

For someone's lovin', ooh, ooh, but the Sun shines when the cloud breaks



[Bridge]

Come and grab my hand, honey, don't you wanna be wild with me?

Just like we used to be back then, oh, oh, oh, oh

Come and grab my hand, honey, don't you wanna dance with me?

Just like we used to do so devoted to the music



[Chorus]

I know you're hurting, I know your heart, it aches

For someone's lovin', ooh, ooh, but the Sun shines when the cloud breaks

I know you're hurting, I know your heart, it aches

For someone's lovin', ooh, ooh, but the Sun shines when the cloud breaks

I know you're hurting, I know your heart, it aches

For someone's lovin', ooh, ooh, but the Sun shines when the cloud breaks

I know you're hurting, I know your heart, it aches

For someone's lovin', ooh, ooh, but the Sun shines when the cloud breaks