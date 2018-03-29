MØ - Nostalgia (Video ufficiale e testo)
MØ - Nostalgia testo
[Verse 1]
I remember the first time I was in love
It was all the way back in 1997
I stole my mama's cell phone, yes, and I was turning it up
Tracked down your number, boy, I was so in love, I thought I was in Heaven
[Refrain]
It was so beautiful, the love we had, the love we had
Can't believe we let it pass, we let it pass
So beautiful, but you were right, yes you were right
We couldn't last, but a blast we had
[Chorus]
I know you're hurting, I know your heart, it aches
For someone's lovin', ooh, ooh, but the Sun shines when the cloud breaks
I know you're hurting, I know your heart, it aches
For someone's lovin', ooh, ooh, but the Sun shines when the cloud breaks
[Verse 2]
I remember the first time they caught us drinking
We were out there hanging on our bicycles blowing wheels
I had stole my dad's liquor, yeah, and we were turning it up
High as a kite and we were so in love, so high above
[Refrain]
So beautiful, the love we had, the love we had
Can't believe we let it pass, we let it pass
So beautiful, but you were right, yes you were right
We couldn't last, but a blast we had
[Chorus]
I know you're hurting, I know your heart, it aches
For someone's lovin', ooh, ooh, but the Sun shines when the cloud breaks
I know you're hurting, I know your heart, it aches
For someone's lovin', ooh, ooh, but the Sun shines when the cloud breaks
[Bridge]
Come and grab my hand, honey, don't you wanna be wild with me?
Just like we used to be back then, oh, oh, oh, oh
Come and grab my hand, honey, don't you wanna dance with me?
Just like we used to do so devoted to the music
[Chorus]
I know you're hurting, I know your heart, it aches
For someone's lovin', ooh, ooh, but the Sun shines when the cloud breaks
I know you're hurting, I know your heart, it aches
For someone's lovin', ooh, ooh, but the Sun shines when the cloud breaks
I know you're hurting, I know your heart, it aches
For someone's lovin', ooh, ooh, but the Sun shines when the cloud breaks
I know you're hurting, I know your heart, it aches
For someone's lovin', ooh, ooh, but the Sun shines when the cloud breaks
Altro su #MØ
Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs
Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs