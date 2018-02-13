Madonna - Fever (Video ufficiale e testo)

Madonna - Fever testo



You give me

You give me fever



Never know how much I love you

Never know how much I care

When you put your arms around me

I get a fever that's so hard to bear

Listen to me baby, hear every word I say

No one can love you the way I do

'Cause they don't know how to love you my way



Chorus:



You give me fever, when you kiss me

Fever when you hold me tight

Fever in the morning

Fever all through the night



Sun lights up the daytime

Moon lights up the night

My eyes light up when you call my name

'Cause I know you're gonna treat me right

Bless my soul I love you, take this heart away

Take these arms I'll never use

And just believe in what my lips have to say



(chorus)



Everybody's got the fever

That is something you should know

Fever isn't such a new scene

Fever started long ago



You give me fever, fever

You give me, you give me fever



(chorus)



Romeo loved Juliet

Juliet, she felt the same

When he put his arms around her

He said Julie baby, you're my flame

He gave her fever



Sun lights up the daytime

Moon lights up the night

My eyes light up when you call my name

'Cause I know you're gonna treat me right



(chorus)



Fever, with his kisses

Fever when he holds me tight

Everybody's got the fever

That is something you should know

Fever isn't such a new scene

Fever started long ago



Captain Smith and Pocahontas

Had a very mad affair

When her daddy tried to kill him

She said, daddy oh don't you dare

He gives me fever

With his kisses

Fever when he holds me tight

Fever, I'm his Misses

Daddy, won't you treat him right



Fever, when you kiss them

Fever, if you live and learn

Fever, 'til you sizzle

What a lovely way to burn (repeat twice)