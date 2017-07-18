Major Lazer - Know No Better (feat. Travis Scott, Camila Cabello & Quavo) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Major Lazer - Know No Better (feat. Travis Scott, Camila Cabello & Quavo) testo
[Intro: Camila Cabello & Travis Scott]
Yeah (straight up)
Ooh
[Verse 1: Travis Scott]
Wrist look like it been dipped
Dipped in that, dipped in that, dipped in that
Script look like it been flipped
Flippin' that, flippin' that, flippin' that (yah)
Pull up in that foreign, my God (skrrr, skrrr)
Whole squad get in that, get in that
Please say it ain't true, I had to go and cop two
Hell nah, we can't fit in that
[Pre-Chorus: Travis Scott & Camila Cabello]
Wild ones, like we fresh out the cage
Showtime, baby, fresh off the stage
Bad lil mama, fresh off the page
Front like you love, but you know that you hate it (you hate it)
Yeah, you know no better
Yeah, you know no better (yah, yah)
Yeah, you know no better
Ooh
[Chorus: Camila Cabello & Travis Scott]
Yeah, you know no better
Say you different, who you kiddin'?
Yeah, you know no better
Ooh, save that talk for the ones
Who don't know no better (know no better)
'Cause, baby, I know you better ('cause, baby, I know no better)
Baby, I know you better (baby, I know)
Baby, I know you better
[Post-Chorus: Camila Cabello & Travis Scott]
Baby, I know you better
Straight up
Baby, I know you better
Baby, I know, I know no better
[Verse 2: Travis Scott & Camila Cabello]
Top dropped off on my whip
Wippin' that, wippin' that, wippin' that
Yellow and that purple on mix
Mixin' that, mixin' that, mixin' that (yeah)
Copped my bitch from the tropics (yeah)
You know where she sittin' at
Takin' shots, pourin' bottle after bottle after bottle
Hell nah, we ain't sippin' that (yah)
[Pre-Chorus: Travis Scott]
Wild ones, like we fresh out the cage
Showtime, baby, fresh off the stage
Bad lil mama, fresh off the page
Front like you love, but you know that you hate it
Yeah, you know no better (straight up)
Yeah, you know no better (yah, yah)
Yeah, you know no better
Ooh
[Chorus: Camila Cabello & Travis Scott]
Yeah, you know no better
Say you different, who you kiddin'?
Yeah, you know no better
Ooh, save that talk for the ones
Who don't know no better (no better)
'Cause, baby, I know you better ('cause, baby, I know no better)
Baby, I know you better (baby, I know)
Baby, I know you better
[Post-Chorus: Camila Cabello, Travis Scott & Quavo]
Baby, I know you better (baby, baby)
Baby, I know you better
Baby, I know, I know no better (Quavo)
[Verse 3: Quavo]
Drop top on the whip (drop top)
Dab of ranch on the chips (dab)
Ice cream gave her chills (ice cream)
Too much cash, pay the bills
I make her ride Mercedes (skrrr, skrrr)
I can afford the latest (yeah)
Baby, ignore the ratings (ignore 'em)
'Cause pull up, we pump up, we ragin'
We know no better (no)
Stack my bread up (stack)
Don't get fed up (nope)
Ain't gon' let up (yeah)
You told me to shut up (shut up)
But I'mma do better (huh?)
It's not my race (ooh)
Get out my face (get out)
Drop my case (drop it)
Which way? (where?)
Dat way (hey)
[Chorus: Camila Cabello & Travis Scott]
Yeah, you know no better
Say you different, who you kiddin'?
Yeah, you know no better
Ooh, save that talk for the ones who don't know no better
'Cause, baby, I know you better
Maybe I know you better (straight up)
Maybe I know you better
[Post-Chorus: Camila Cabello & Travis Scott]
Maybe I know you better (maybe I know you better)
Maybe I know you better
Baby, I know, I know no better
