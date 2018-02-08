Maroon 5 - Wait (Video ufficiale e testo)
Maroon 5 - Wait testo
Dirty looks from your mother
Never seen you in a dress that color, no
It's a special occasion
Not invited but I'm glad I made it
Oh, let me apologize
I'll make up, make up, make up, make up for all those times
Your love, I don't wanna lose
I'm beggin', beggin', beggin', beggin', begging you
Wait, can you turn around, can you turn around?
Just wait, can we work this out, can we work this out?
Just wait, can you call me please? 'Cause I wanna be with you
Oh, wait, can you turn around, can you turn around?
Just wait, can we work this out, can we work this out?
Just wait, can you call me please? 'Cause I wanna be with you
Can we talk for a moment?
Got these feelings that I'm tired of holding on
Wasn't tryin' to get wasted
I needed more than three or four to say this, oh
Let me apologize, yeah
I'll make up, make up, make up, make up for all those times (all those times)
Your love, I don't wanna lose
I'm beggin', beggin', beggin', beggin', I'm begging you
Wait, can you turn around, can you turn around?
Just wait, can we work this out, can we work this out?
Just wait, can you call me please? 'Cause I wanna be with you
Wait, can you turn around, can you turn around?
Just wait, can we work this out, can we work this out?
Just wait, can you call me please? 'Cause I wanna be with you
You say I'm just another bad guy
You say I've done a lot of things I can't undo
Before you tell me for the last time, yeah
I'm beggin', beggin', beggin', beggin' you
Wait, can you turn around, can you turn around?
Just wait, can we work this out, can we work this out?
Just wait, can you call me please (wait)? 'Cause I wanna be with you
Wait, can you turn around, can you turn around?
Just wait, can we work this out, can we work this out?
Just wait, can you call me please? 'Cause I wanna be with you
