Maroon 5 - Wait (Video ufficiale e testo)

Maroon 5 - Wait testo

Dirty looks from your mother
Never seen you in a dress that color, no
It's a special occasion


Not invited but I'm glad I made it

Oh, let me apologize
I'll make up, make up, make up, make up for all those times
Your love, I don't wanna lose
I'm beggin', beggin', beggin', beggin', begging you

Wait, can you turn around, can you turn around?
Just wait, can we work this out, can we work this out?
Just wait, can you call me please? 'Cause I wanna be with you
Oh, wait, can you turn around, can you turn around?
Just wait, can we work this out, can we work this out?
Just wait, can you call me please? 'Cause I wanna be with you

Can we talk for a moment?
Got these feelings that I'm tired of holding on
Wasn't tryin' to get wasted
I needed more than three or four to say this, oh

Let me apologize, yeah
I'll make up, make up, make up, make up for all those times (all those times)
Your love, I don't wanna lose
I'm beggin', beggin', beggin', beggin', I'm begging you

Wait, can you turn around, can you turn around?
Just wait, can we work this out, can we work this out?
Just wait, can you call me please? 'Cause I wanna be with you
Wait, can you turn around, can you turn around?
Just wait, can we work this out, can we work this out?
Just wait, can you call me please? 'Cause I wanna be with you

You say I'm just another bad guy
You say I've done a lot of things I can't undo
Before you tell me for the last time, yeah
I'm beggin', beggin', beggin', beggin' you

Wait, can you turn around, can you turn around?
Just wait, can we work this out, can we work this out?
Just wait, can you call me please (wait)? 'Cause I wanna be with you
Wait, can you turn around, can you turn around?
Just wait, can we work this out, can we work this out?
Just wait, can you call me please? 'Cause I wanna be with you

