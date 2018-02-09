Marshmello - FRIENDS (Video ufficiale e testo)
45 condivisioni
Marshmello - FRIENDS testo
Oo-oo-oo-oo-oo
Oo-oo-oo-oo-oo
You say you love me, I say you're crazy
We're nothing more than friends
You're not my lover, more like a brother
I know you since we were like ten, yeah
Don't mess it up, talking that shit
Only gonna push me away, that's it
When you say you love me, that make me crazy
Here we go again
Don't go look at me with that look in your eye
You really ain't going nowhere without a fight
You can't be reasoned when I'm done being polite
I've told you 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 thousand times
Have I not made it obvious?
Have I not made it clear?
Want me to spell it out for you?
F-R-I-E-N-D-S
Have I not made it obvious?
Have I not made it clear?
Want me to spell it out for you?
F-R-I-E-N-D-S
F-R-I-E-N-D-S
Have you gone *, you looking insane
Turning up at my door
It's 2 in the morning, the rain is pouring
Haven't we been here before?
Don't mess it up, talking that shit
Only gonna push me away, that's it
Have you gone *, you looking insane
Here we go again
So don't go look at me with that look in your eye
You really ain't going nowhere without a fight
You can't be reasoned when I'm done being polite
I've told you 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 thousand times
Have I not made it obvious?
Have I not made it clear?
Want me to spell it out for you?
F-R-I-E-N-D-S
Have I not made it obvious?
Have I not made it clear?
Want me to spell it out for you?
F-R-I-E-N-D-S
F-R-I-E-N-D-S
F-R-I-E-N-D-S
That's how you fucking spell "friends"
F-R-I-E-N-D-S
Get that shit inside your head
F-R-I-E-N-D-S
We're just friends
So don't go look at me with that look in your eye
You really ain't going nowhere without a fight
You can't be reasoned when I'm done being polite
I've told you 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 thousand times
Have I not made it obvious? (Have I not made it obvious?)
Have I not made it clear? (I made it very clear)
Want me to spell it out for you?
F-R-I-E-N-D-S
Have I not made it obvious?
Have I not made it clear?
Want me to spell it out for you?
F-R-I-E-N-D-S
F-R-I-E-N-D-S
Altro su #Marshmello
Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs
Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs