MARSHMELLO Live At Ultra Music Festival Miami 2018

Marshmello @ Ultra Music Festival Miami 2018 (Mainstage)

  1. Marshmello ft. Khalid vs. Boombox Cartel vs. League Of Legends - Silence vs. Jefe vs. Know Me vs. Flash Funk (Marshmello Intro Edit)
  2. Slushii - Level Up
  3. w/ DJ Snake ft. Lauv - A Different Way (Aazar Remix)
  4. 4B & TEEZ - Whistle
  5. Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Heads Will Roll (A-Trak Remix / Kid Kamillion Trap Edit)
  6. w/ Marshmello - Blocks
  7. Marshmello - Want U 2
  8. Ookay & Fox Stevenson - Lighthouse
  9. Avicii ft. Simon Aldred - Waiting For Love (Marshmello Remix)
  10. w/ Marshmello & Slushii - Twinbow
  11. Matoma & MAGIC! ft. D.R.A.M - Girl At Coachella (Crankdat Remix)
  12. w/ ID - ID
  13. Alice Deejay - Better Off Alone
  14. w/ Streex - Forever
  15. w/ Calvin Harris - Feel So Close (Acapella)
  16. Breathe Carolina X Crossnaders - Stable (Marshmello Remix)
  17. Calvin Harris ft. Florence Welch - Sweet Nothing
  18. w/ Marshmello ft. Leah Culver - Fly
  19. Marshmello & Logic - Everyday
  20. w/ Crankdat - Reasons To Run
  21. San Holo - Light (Crankdat Re-Crank)
  22. w/ Marshmello - Moving On
  23. Marshmello - You & Me
  24. The Killers - Mr. Brightside (Two Friends Remix)
  25. w/ Fox Stevenson - Miss You
  26. DJ Snake ft. Lauv - A Different Way (Aazar Remix)
  27. w/ Marshmello ft. Khalid - Silence (Slushii Remix)
  28. Calvin Harris ft. Rihanna - This Is What You Came For (Dillon Francis Remix)
  29. w/ Tim Gunter - Running Away
  30. Nicky Jam x J. Balvin - X (Equis)
  31. Will Smith - Miami
  32. Marshmello - Summer
  33. Ookay - Thief
  34. Post Malone ft. Quavo vs. Marshmello & Ookay ft. Noah Cyrus - Congratulations vs. Chasing Colors (FAED Bootleg)
  35. G4SHI - Turn Me Down (Dark Heart Remix)
  36. Kendrick Lamar vs. DJ Snake & Yellow Claw vs. Anne-Marie vs. Marshmello - Humble vs. Ocho Cinco vs. Alarm vs. Love U (Marshmello Edit)
  37. Yo Gotti ft. Nicki Minaj - Rake It Up
  38. G-Eazy ft. A$AP Rocky & Cardi B - No Limit
  39. Marshmello - Alone
  40. w/ Sebastian Ingrosso & Tommy Trash ft. John Martin - Reload (Acapella)
  41. Daft Punk vs. Marshmello - One More Time vs. Alone (Benzi Edit)
  42. w/ Marshmello - Bounce
  43. Bon Jovi - Livin' On A Prayer
  44. w/ FuntCase - Scary Yikes Grrz
  45. KANDY ft. Mina - Initiator
  46. A$AP Ferg vs. MERCER & DJ Snake vs. Eptic & Breaux vs. Zombie Nation & W&W vs. Flosstradamus & Valentino Khan vs. Zomboy - Work vs. Lunatic vs. The End vs. Kernkraft 400 vs. M.F.U. (Middle Fingers Up) vs. Like A Bitch (Slushii Edit)
  47. w/ Krimer - Die
  48. Showtek ft. We Are Loud & Sonny Wilson - Booyah (Party Favor Remix)
  49. 666 - Supa Dupa Fly (Jauz Edit)
  50. Flosstradamus & GTA ft. Lil Jon - Prison Riot
  51. w/ Carnage & Ape Drums - Chupacabra
  52. BlockBoy JB ft. Drake - Look Alive
  53. w/ ID - ID
  54. Marshmello & Selena Gomez - Wolves
  55. Cesqeaux & Mike Cervello - SMACK!
  56. Jack Ü ft. Bunji Garlin - Jungle Bae (VIP)
  57. w/ Chocolate Puma & Tommie Sunshine ft. DJ Funk - Scrub The Ground
  58. w/ Valentino Khan - Lick It

