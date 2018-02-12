Marshmello @ Vh1 Supersonic Festival 2018
- endrick Lamar vs. DJ Snake & Yellow Claw vs. Anne-Marie vs. Marshmello - Humble vs. Ocho Cinco vs. Alarm vs. Love U (Marshmello Edit)
- Daft Punk vs. Marshmello - One More Time vs. Alone (Benzi Edit)
- Bon Jovi - Livin' On A Prayer
- w/ Zomboy ft. O.V - Get With The Program
- ID - ID
- ID - ID
- Cascada vs. Dillon Francis & Sultan + Shepard ft. The Chain Gang Of 1974 & Zomboy - Everytime We Touch vs. When We Were Young (Party Favor Edit)
- w/ Bro Safari - Follow (Zomboy Remix)
- ID - ID
- Travis Scott ft. Kendrick Lamar & NGHTMRE vs. Zomboy Ft. O.V & Eptic & Trampa - Goosebumps vs. Get With The Program (Benzi Edit)
- 4B & Aazar - Pop Dat
- w/ Phiso - Jotaro
- Flosstradamus & GTA ft. Lil Jon - Prison Riot
- w/ Dillon Francis ft. G-Eazy - Say Less (Eptic Remix)
- Venga Boys vs. The Outhere Brothers vs. Wiwek & Alvaro ft. MC Spyder & FlipN'Gawd - We Like To Boom Ta Shak (Benzi Mega Edit)
- ID - ID
- Oasis vs. Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike & Martin Garrix - Tremor vs. Wonderwall (JӨSΣPH BΣ Edit)
- w/ Skrillex ft. Rick Ross vs. Zomboy - Purple Lamborghini vs. Lights Out (Skrillex Mashup)
- Marshmello & Selena Gomez - Wolves
- w/ Cesqeaux & Mike Cervello - SMACK!
- ID - ID
- The Chainsmokers ft. Daya - Don't Let Me Down
- Marshmello & Anne-Marie - FRIENDS
