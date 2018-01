Marshmello - Love U (Video ufficiale e testo)

Marshmello - Love U testo



Baby, I love you

Baby, I love you too

Baby, I love you (Baby, I love you)





Baby, I'm in love with you

Will we last forever?

Will we last forever?

Baby, I love you

To forever, to forever, yeah



Baby, I love you

Baby, I love you too

Baby, I love you (Baby, I love you)

Baby, I'm in love with you

Will we last forever?

Will we last forever?

Baby, I love you

To forever, to forever, yeah



Love you

Baby, I love you too

Baby, I love you (Baby, I love you)

Baby, I'm in love with you

Will we last forever?

Will we last forever?

Baby, I love you

To forever, to forever, yeah



Baby, I love you

Baby, I love you too

Baby, I love you

Baby, I love you too

Will we last forever?

Will we last forever?

Baby, I love you

Baby, I love you too

Woah woah, woah, woah, woah, woah, woah, woah



Baby, I love you

Baby, I love you too

Baby, I love you

Baby, I love you too

Will we last forever?

Will we last forever?

Baby, I love you

Baby, I love you too

Woah, woah oh, woah, woah oh, woah, woah oh, woah, woah oh



(Woah, woah oh, woah, woah oh, woah, woah oh, woah, woah oh)



Baby, I love you

Baby, I love you too

Baby, I love you

Baby, I'm in love with you

Will we last forever?

Will we last forever?

Baby, I love you

To forever, to forever, yeah



Love you

Baby, I love you too

Baby, I love you (Baby, I love you)

Baby, I'm in love with you

Will we last forever?

Will we last forever?

Baby, I love you

To forever, to forever, yeah



Love you

Baby, I love you too

Baby, I love you (Baby, I love you)

Baby, I'm in love with you

Will we last forever?

Will we last forever?

Baby, I love you

To forever, to forever, yeah



Love you

Baby, I love you too

Baby, I love you (Baby, I love you)

Baby, I'm in love with you

Will we last forever?

Will we last forever?

Baby, I love you

To forever, to forever, yeah



Baby, I love you

Baby, I love you too

Baby, I love you

Baby, I love you too

Will we last forever?

Will we last forever?

Baby, I love you

Baby, I love you too

Woah, woah oh, woah, woah oh, woah, woah oh, woah, woah oh



(Woah, woah oh, woah, woah oh, woah, woah oh, woah, woah oh)



Baby, I love you

Baby, I love you too

Baby, I love you (Baby, I love you)

Baby, I'm in love with you

Will we last forever?

Will we last forever?

Baby, I love you

To forever, to forever yeah



Love you

Baby, I love you too

Baby, I love you (Baby, I love you)

Baby, I'm in love with you

Will we last forever?

Will we last forever?

Baby, I love you

To forever, to forever, yeah