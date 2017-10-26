Marshmello - Silence (feat. Khalid) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Marshmello - Silence (feat. Khalid) testo



Yeah, I'd rather be a lover than a fighter

'Cause all my life, I've been fighting

Never felt a feeling of comfort

All this time, I've been hiding

And I never had someone to call my own, oh nah

I'm so used to sharing

Love only left me alone

But I'm at one with the silence



I found peace in your violence

Can't show me there's no point in trying

I'm at one, and I've been quiet for too long

I found peace in your violence

Can't show me there's no point in trying

I'm at one, and I've been silent for too long



I've been quiet for too long

I've been quiet for too long

I found peace in your violence

Can't show me there's no point in trying

I'm at one, and I've been quiet for too long



I'm in need of a savior, but I'm not asking for favors

My whole life, I've felt like a burden

I think too much, and I hate it

I'm so used to being in the wrong, I'm tired of caring

Loving never gave me a home, so I'll sit here in the silence



I found peace in your violence

Can't show me there's no point in trying

I'm at one, and I've been quiet for too long

I found peace in your violence

Can't show me there's no point in trying

I'm at one, and I've been silent for too long



I've been quiet for too long

I've been quiet for too long

I found peace in your violence

Can't show me there's no point in trying

I'm at one, and I've been quiet for too long