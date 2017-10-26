Home #Marshmello Video Marshmello - Silence (feat. Khalid) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Video ufficiali

Marshmello - Silence (feat. Khalid) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Marshmello - Silence (feat. Khalid): guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

0 condivisioni

Marshmello - Silence (feat. Khalid) testo

Yeah, I'd rather be a lover than a fighter
'Cause all my life, I've been fighting
Never felt a feeling of comfort
All this time, I've been hiding
And I never had someone to call my own, oh nah
I'm so used to sharing
Love only left me alone
But I'm at one with the silence

I found peace in your violence
Can't show me there's no point in trying
I'm at one, and I've been quiet for too long
I found peace in your violence
Can't show me there's no point in trying
I'm at one, and I've been silent for too long

I've been quiet for too long
I've been quiet for too long
I found peace in your violence
Can't show me there's no point in trying
I'm at one, and I've been quiet for too long

I'm in need of a savior, but I'm not asking for favors
My whole life, I've felt like a burden
I think too much, and I hate it
I'm so used to being in the wrong, I'm tired of caring
Loving never gave me a home, so I'll sit here in the silence

I found peace in your violence
Can't show me there's no point in trying
I'm at one, and I've been quiet for too long
I found peace in your violence
Can't show me there's no point in trying
I'm at one, and I've been silent for too long

I've been quiet for too long
I've been quiet for too long
I found peace in your violence
Can't show me there's no point in trying
I'm at one, and I've been quiet for too long

Ti è piaciuto questo video? Votalo!

Altro su #Marshmello

Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs

Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!

Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs