Marshmello - You Can Cry (Video ufficiale e testo)
Oh, you can cry on my shoulder
Everything's alright
All the pain is finally over
You can close your eyes
Listen to me, close your eyes baby, picture this:
Sunset, on the ocean, that's Pacific
New whips, new tips, now your wrist lit
You can get anything off your wish list
Every day is Christmas (I got you)
Look, I promise you won't wanna miss this (I got you)
All I got is bread like a biscuit (biscuit)
Got a secret location, unlisted
We can get twisted (woo)
I don't wanna wait (hey)
I don't need a break (hey)
You just bring he gifts (hey)
I'ma bring the cake (uh-huh)
Go for two rounds
Light a spliff (uh-huh)
You land next to a star, make a wish (a wish)
I got somethin' you can ride if you need a lift (yessir)
Whenever you with me, the problems don't exist
Anywhere you wanna go, scratch it off your list
You wouldn't even wanna cry if you imagine
Oh, you can cry on my shoulder
Everything's alright (I got you)
All the pain is finally over
You can close your eyes
You was up late night callin' (woo)
I was up late night ballin' (woo)
Almost made you wanna throw the towel in (hey)
Almost made you wanna trade the style in (uh-oh)
Countin' up hunnids by the thousands (uh-oh)
100 stacks, run it back, hester
Double up, one more time, no pressure (nope)
I believe in you, so you next up
I put diamonds in your cross, God bless ya
You put the work in (woo), you deserve that
Hard work pays off, I know you heard of that (heard of that)
Slow it down, lemme show you how to work that (oh)
The coupe you was dreamin' 'bout, you can swerve that (it's yours)
You just gotta take a chance, take control of that
You just gotta chase the dream, get a hold of that (uh-huh)
Then you puttin' in overtime over that
Then you do it one more time, gotta run it back
Oh, you can cry on my shoulder
Everything's alright
All the pain is finally over
You can close your eyes
You can get anythin' you want
You know I'm sayin'
You want that over there? You want that over there?
Got you
Oh, you can cry on my shoulder
Everything's alright
All the pain is finally over
You can close your eyes
