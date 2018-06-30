Marshmello - You Can Cry (Video ufficiale e testo)

Marshmello - You Can Cry testo



Oh, you can cry on my shoulder

Everything's alright

All the pain is finally over



You can close your eyes



Listen to me, close your eyes baby, picture this:

Sunset, on the ocean, that's Pacific

New whips, new tips, now your wrist lit

You can get anything off your wish list

Every day is Christmas (I got you)

Look, I promise you won't wanna miss this (I got you)

All I got is bread like a biscuit (biscuit)

Got a secret location, unlisted

We can get twisted (woo)

I don't wanna wait (hey)

I don't need a break (hey)

You just bring he gifts (hey)

I'ma bring the cake (uh-huh)

Go for two rounds

Light a spliff (uh-huh)

You land next to a star, make a wish (a wish)

I got somethin' you can ride if you need a lift (yessir)

Whenever you with me, the problems don't exist

Anywhere you wanna go, scratch it off your list

You wouldn't even wanna cry if you imagine



Oh, you can cry on my shoulder

Everything's alright (I got you)

All the pain is finally over

You can close your eyes



You was up late night callin' (woo)

I was up late night ballin' (woo)

Almost made you wanna throw the towel in (hey)

Almost made you wanna trade the style in (uh-oh)

Countin' up hunnids by the thousands (uh-oh)

100 stacks, run it back, hester

Double up, one more time, no pressure (nope)

I believe in you, so you next up

I put diamonds in your cross, God bless ya

You put the work in (woo), you deserve that

Hard work pays off, I know you heard of that (heard of that)

Slow it down, lemme show you how to work that (oh)

The coupe you was dreamin' 'bout, you can swerve that (it's yours)

You just gotta take a chance, take control of that

You just gotta chase the dream, get a hold of that (uh-huh)

Then you puttin' in overtime over that

Then you do it one more time, gotta run it back



Oh, you can cry on my shoulder

Everything's alright

All the pain is finally over

You can close your eyes



You can get anythin' you want

You know I'm sayin'

You want that over there? You want that over there?

Got you



Oh, you can cry on my shoulder

Everything's alright

All the pain is finally over

You can close your eyes