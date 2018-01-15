Happy New Year || Martin Garrix 2017 ||
Martin Garrix @ Sunburn Festival 2017
- Martin Garrix - Ultra Miami 2017 Intro
- Martin Garrix & Brooks - Byte
- w/ Martin Garrix & Brooks - Byte (VIP Edit)
- Afrojack & Martin Garrix vs. Pierce Fulton & Mike Shinoda - Turn Up The Speakers vs. Waiting For Tomorrow (Martin Garrix Mashup)
- Martin Garrix & MOTi ft. Jenny Wahlström - Virus (How About Now)
- Martin Garrix & Jay Hardway vs. Mightyfools - Spotless vs. Footrocker (Martin Garrix Mashup)
- Bassjackers - Crackin (Martin Garrix Edit)
- w/ Martin Garrix & Tiësto - The Only Way Is Up
- Martin Garrix & Dua Lipa - Scared To Be Lonely
- w/ Martin Garrix & Dua Lipa - Scared To Be Lonely (Brooks Remix)
- Brooks & GRX vs. TJR & VINAI - Boomerang vs. Bounce Generation (Martin Garrix Mashup)
- The Weeknd - Can't Feel My Face (Martin Garrix Remix)
- The Chemical Brothers & KAAZE vs. Martin Garrix & Florian Picasso - Hey Boy, Hey Girl vs. Make Up Your Mind (Martin Garrix Mashup)
- TV Noise - Cell Phone
- Martin Garrix - Animals
- w/ Martin Garrix & Loopers - ID
- Tiësto & The Chainsmokers vs. Martin Garrix & Troye Sivan - Split vs. There For You (Martin Garrix Mashup)
- Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike & Martin Garrix - Tremor (Sensation 2014 Anthem)
- Martin Garrix & David Guetta ft. Jamie Scott & Romy Dya - So Far Away
- Martin Garrix & Brooks vs. David Guetta - ID
- Martin Garrix & Matisse & Sadko ft. Max McElligott - Together
- Martin Garrix & Jake Liedo vs. Galantis - Forbidden Voices vs. Runaway (Martin Garrix Ultra Mashup)
- w/ Martin Garrix & Mesto vs. Galantis - WIEE vs. Runaway (Martin Garrix Ultra Mashup)
- Martin Garrix vs. Florence + The Machine - Pizza vs. You've Got The Love (Martin Garrix Mashup)
- Martin Garrix & Justin Mylo - ID
- w/ Calvin Harris - Feel So Close (Acapella)
- Martin Garrix & Bebe Rexha - In The Name Of Love
- w/ Martin Garrix & Bebe Rexha - In The Name Of Love (DallasK Remix)
