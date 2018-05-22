Martin Garrix @ EDC Las Vegas 2018
Martin Garrix @ EDC Las Vegas 2018
- Dyro - Bring It Down (Intro Edit)
- w/ Martin Garrix & MOTi ft. Jenny Wahlström - Virus (How About Now) (Acapella)
- w/ Martin Garrix & Loopers - Game Over
- Nicky Romero & Teamworx vs. Mightyfools vs. Martin Garrix & Jay Hardway - Champion Sound vs. Footrocker vs. Spotless (Martin Garrix Mashup)
- David Guetta & Martin Garrix & Brooks - Like I Do
- Gammer vs. Calvin Harris & Disciples & R3HAB & Ina Wroldsen - The Drop vs. How Deep Is Your Love (Martin Garrix Mashup)
- Martin Garrix vs. Afrojack vs. Axwell Λ Ingrosso & Trevor Guthrie - Animals vs. Turn Up The Speakers vs. More Than You Know (Martin Garrix Mashup)
- Martin Garrix & Matisse & Sadko ft. Max McElligott - Together
- Firebeatz vs. Fifth Harmony & Ty Dolla $ign & Brooks - Arsonist vs. Work From Home (Martin Garrix Mashup)
- RetroVision - Get Down
- AN21 & Matt Nash vs. Martin Garrix & Firebeatz vs. Zedd & Lucky Date - Louder vs. Helicopter vs. Fall Into The Sky (Martin Garrix Mashup)
- Martin Garrix & Brooks - Byte
- w/ Martin Garrix & Brooks - Byte (VIP Edit)
- Valentino Khan vs. QUIX & Matroda - Deep Down Low vs. Lambo (Martin Garrix Mashup)
- Todd Helder - Ride It
- TV Noise - 808
- w/ Jamie Lewis ft. Michael Watford - For You (Put Your Hands Up In The Air Acapella)
- Tiësto vs. DROELOE - Lethal Industry vs. Kintsugi (Martin Garrix Mashup)
- Madison Mars - Atom
- Brooks & GRX vs. TJR & VINAI - Boomerang vs. Bounce Generation (Martin Garrix Mashup)
- Sander Van Doorn & Martin Garrix & DVBBS ft. Aleesia - Gold Skies
- Martin Garrix vs. Florence + The Machine - Pizza vs. You've Got The Love (Martin Garrix Mashup)
- Bassjackers - Crackin (Martin Garrix Edit)
- w/ Martin Garrix & Tiësto - The Only Way Is Up
- Martin Garrix & Dua Lipa vs. Brooks - Scared To Be Lonely (Martin Garrix Mashup)
- The Chemical Brothers & KAAZE vs. Martin Garrix & Florian Picasso - Hey Boy, Hey Girl vs. Make Up Your Mind (Martin Garrix Mashup)
- Magnificence - Cobra
- Martin Garrix & David Guetta & Jamie Scott & Romy Dya vs. OSRIN - So Far Away (Martin Garrix Mashup)
- Martin Garrix & Ryan Tedder - ID
- w/ Avicii ft. Simon Aldred - Waiting For Love (Acapella)
- Martin Garrix & Bebe Rexha - In The Name Of Love
- w/ Martin Garrix & Bebe Rexha - In The Name Of Love (DallasK Remix)
