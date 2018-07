Martin Solveig - My Love (Video ufficiale e testo)

Martin Solveig - My Love testo



[Verse 1]

You're in free fall

Do you recall catching me hanging 'round?

All the people

Got me on hold, but I keep waiting for you

Look like you need a friend

Look like you need a top shelf hundred percent

The time is of the essence

I can go the distance



[Chorus]

For a minute you can use my love, my love, my love

I will leave it up to you my love, my love, my love

For a minute you can use my love, my love, my love

We don't have to be afraid my love, my love, my love

I don't need to know your name



[Verse 2]

Smoke and light bulbs

I'd see you blindfold teasing me dancing 'round

You're stone cold

Either way



[Chorus]

For a minute you can use my love, my love, my love

I will leave it up to you my love, my love, my love

For a minute you can use my love, my love, my love

We don't have to be afraid my love, my love, my love

I don't need to know your name



[Bridge]

You're in free fall

Got me on hold, but I keep waiting for you

For a minute you can use my love, my love, my love

My love, my love, my love



[Chorus]

For a minute you can use my love, my love, my love

I will leave it up to you my love, my love, my love

For a minute you can use my love, my love, my love

We don't have to be afraid my love, my love, my love

I don't need to know your name