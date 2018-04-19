Matoma - Lonely (feat. MAX) (Video ufficiale e testo)
You got me high on second fumes
Cold city nights and smoking rooms
I know your story off by heart
You fabricated every part
You talk too much then say nothing
I'm just the face that buys the drinks
Paris, L.A. and all that shit
You got it how you wanted it
But mmm, then you say, then you say
That you need me for life
But mmm, I'm okay, I'm okay this time
'Cause where were you when I was lonely?
Now you acting like you know me
There's 100 ways to tell you know
Another 100 more to let you go, go, go
'Cause where were you when I was lonely?
You never saw but when you called me
I ain't gonna listen anymore
If you never want me when I'm lonely
Where were you when I was lonely?
Lonely
Lonely
Lone
Where were you when I was lonely?
Lonely
Lonely
Lonely
Lonely
And I wish you weren't so beautiful
And I wish I was so usable
I know I kinda played myself
'Cause you'd always blame somebody else
And you always act misunderstood
Like everyone in Hollywood
You're just as fake as all your friends
And I'm glad I won't see then again, ha, huh
But mmm, then you say, then you say
That you need me for life
But mmm, I'm okay, I'm okay this time
'Cause where were you when I was lonely?
Now you acting like you know me
There's 100 ways to tell you know
Another 100 more to let you go, go, go
'Cause where were you when I was lonely?
You never saw but when you called me
I ain't gonna listen anymore
If you never want me when I'm lonely
Where were you when I was lonely?
Lonely
Lonely
Lone
Where were you when I was lonely?
Lonely
Lonely
Lonely
Lonely
