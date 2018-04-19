Matoma - Lonely (feat. MAX) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Matoma - Lonely (feat. MAX) testo



You got me high on second fumes

Cold city nights and smoking rooms

I know your story off by heart



You fabricated every part



You talk too much then say nothing

I'm just the face that buys the drinks

Paris, L.A. and all that shit

You got it how you wanted it



But mmm, then you say, then you say

That you need me for life

But mmm, I'm okay, I'm okay this time



'Cause where were you when I was lonely?

Now you acting like you know me

There's 100 ways to tell you know

Another 100 more to let you go, go, go



'Cause where were you when I was lonely?

You never saw but when you called me

I ain't gonna listen anymore

If you never want me when I'm lonely

Where were you when I was lonely?

Lonely

Lonely

Lone

Where were you when I was lonely?

Lonely

Lonely

Lonely

Lonely



And I wish you weren't so beautiful

And I wish I was so usable

I know I kinda played myself

'Cause you'd always blame somebody else



And you always act misunderstood

Like everyone in Hollywood

You're just as fake as all your friends

And I'm glad I won't see then again, ha, huh



But mmm, then you say, then you say

That you need me for life

But mmm, I'm okay, I'm okay this time



'Cause where were you when I was lonely?

Now you acting like you know me

There's 100 ways to tell you know

Another 100 more to let you go, go, go

'Cause where were you when I was lonely?

You never saw but when you called me

I ain't gonna listen anymore

If you never want me when I'm lonely

Where were you when I was lonely?

Lonely

Lonely

Lone

Where were you when I was lonely?

Lonely

Lonely

Lonely

Lonely