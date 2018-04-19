Home #Matoma Video Matoma - Lonely (feat. MAX) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Video ufficiali

Matoma - Lonely (feat. MAX) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Matoma - Lonely (feat. MAX): guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

0 condivisioni

Matoma - Lonely (feat. MAX) testo

You got me high on second fumes
Cold city nights and smoking rooms
I know your story off by heart

You fabricated every part

You talk too much then say nothing
I'm just the face that buys the drinks
Paris, L.A. and all that shit
You got it how you wanted it

But mmm, then you say, then you say
That you need me for life
But mmm, I'm okay, I'm okay this time

'Cause where were you when I was lonely?
Now you acting like you know me
There's 100 ways to tell you know
Another 100 more to let you go, go, go

'Cause where were you when I was lonely?
You never saw but when you called me
I ain't gonna listen anymore
If you never want me when I'm lonely
Where were you when I was lonely?
Lonely
Lonely
Lone
Where were you when I was lonely?
Lonely
Lonely
Lonely
Lonely

And I wish you weren't so beautiful
And I wish I was so usable
I know I kinda played myself
'Cause you'd always blame somebody else

And you always act misunderstood
Like everyone in Hollywood
You're just as fake as all your friends
And I'm glad I won't see then again, ha, huh

But mmm, then you say, then you say
That you need me for life
But mmm, I'm okay, I'm okay this time

'Cause where were you when I was lonely?
Now you acting like you know me
There's 100 ways to tell you know
Another 100 more to let you go, go, go
'Cause where were you when I was lonely?
You never saw but when you called me
I ain't gonna listen anymore
If you never want me when I'm lonely
Where were you when I was lonely?
Lonely
Lonely
Lone
Where were you when I was lonely?
Lonely
Lonely
Lonely
Lonely

Ti è piaciuto questo video? Votalo!

Altro su #Matoma

Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs

Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!

Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs