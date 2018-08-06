Michael Jackson - Behind the Mask (Video ufficiale e testo)

Michael Jackson - Behind the Mask testo



Allalong, had to talk about it

Like a two-edged sword, he touched

you and it stabs me

All along, I knew you were a phony

girl

Sit behind the mask

Andyou control your world





I sitaround and I watch your face

I try to find the truth, but that's

your hiding place

You say you love me, but it's hard

to see

'Cause when he's in your arms, you're

throwing rocks at me



Who do you love ?

Is it me ? Well ?

Idon't know

Who do you love ?

You know me



(Thereis nothing in your eyes) There

is nothing in your eyes

(But that’s the way you cry) But that’s

the way you cry, girl (cry, girl)

(All is grand, all is bright) All is

grand, all is bright

(You're just studying my mind)



I walk around, I'm suffering in my

doom

And when I come to you, you're sitting

in your room

You sit around in the strangest place



So take off the mask, so I can see

your face



Who do you love ?

Is it me ? Well ?

Idon't know

Who do you love ?

I know you



(Heaven must be wearing) Heaven must

be wearing

(Your smile is scary) You got me scared,

girl

(Insincere, empty tears)

(Where's your soul? Where'd it go?)

You got me scared, girl



(Heaven must be wearing) Heaven must

be wearing

(Your smile is scary)

(Insincere, empty tears)

(Where'syour soul? Where did it go?)







Iwalk around, I'm suffering in my doom

And when I come to you, you're sitting

in your room

You sit around in the strangest place



So take off the mask, so I can see

your face



Who do you love?

Is it me ? Well ?

Idon't know

Who do you love ?

I know you



Who do you love?

Is it me ? Well ?

Idon't know

Who do you love ?

I don't know



I don't wanna talk about it (let's

talk about it)

I don't wanna talk about it (let's

talk about it)

I don't wanna talk about it (let's

talk about it)

