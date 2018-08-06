Michael Jackson - Behind the Mask (Video ufficiale e testo)
Allalong, had to talk about it
Like a two-edged sword, he touched
you and it stabs me
All along, I knew you were a phony
girl
Sit behind the mask
Andyou control your world
I sitaround and I watch your face
I try to find the truth, but that's
your hiding place
You say you love me, but it's hard
to see
'Cause when he's in your arms, you're
throwing rocks at me
Who do you love ?
Is it me ? Well ?
Idon't know
Who do you love ?
You know me
(Thereis nothing in your eyes) There
is nothing in your eyes
(But that’s the way you cry) But that’s
the way you cry, girl (cry, girl)
(All is grand, all is bright) All is
grand, all is bright
(You're just studying my mind)
I walk around, I'm suffering in my
doom
And when I come to you, you're sitting
in your room
You sit around in the strangest place
So take off the mask, so I can see
your face
Who do you love ?
Is it me ? Well ?
Idon't know
Who do you love ?
I know you
(Heaven must be wearing) Heaven must
be wearing
(Your smile is scary) You got me scared,
girl
(Insincere, empty tears)
(Where's your soul? Where'd it go?)
You got me scared, girl
(Heaven must be wearing) Heaven must
be wearing
(Your smile is scary)
(Insincere, empty tears)
(Where'syour soul? Where did it go?)
Iwalk around, I'm suffering in my doom
And when I come to you, you're sitting
in your room
You sit around in the strangest place
So take off the mask, so I can see
your face
Who do you love?
Is it me ? Well ?
Idon't know
Who do you love ?
I know you
Who do you love?
Is it me ? Well ?
Idon't know
Who do you love ?
I don't know
I don't wanna talk about it (let's
talk about it)
I don't wanna talk about it (let's
talk about it)
I don't wanna talk about it (let's
talk about it)
