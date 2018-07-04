Migos - Narcos (Video ufficiale e testo)
Migos - Narcos testo
Trapping like a narco (narco)
Got dope like Pablo (Pablo)
Cut your throat like Pablo (cut throat)
Chop trees with the Draco (Draco)
On the North, got the Yego (Go)
Saying Hasta luego (luego)
We rep the kilos
Snub nose with potatoes
Straight out the jungle (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
This real rap, no mumble
My skin black like mamba
Got stash boxes in Honduras
Straight out the jungle (oh yeah)
Bricks in the brick house
Use to hit licks and go to ma house (momma)
Straight out the jungle
Young nigga don't know none now
Young nigga know too much now
Bow bow bow, that'll slow them down (yeah, yeah)
We pick up the hundos (hundos)
Then drop them off to Huncho (Huncho)
I came from the bando (bando, beep beep)
Here go my thing...
Trapping like a narco (narco)
Got dope like Pablo (Pablo)
Cut your throat like Pablo (cut throat)
Chop trees with the Draco (Draco)
On the North, got the Ye (Go)
Saying Hasta luego (luego)
We rep the kilos (yeah)
Snub nose with potatoes
Straight out the jungle
This real rap, no mumble
My skin black like mamba
Got stash boxes in Honduras
Straight out the jungle
Magnifico (Ariba, Ariba)
Cold gang with the cocaine (coke)
The more money make more rain (rain)
Pouring up a pint while I'm bagging propane (bag)
Point blank range give a nigga nose rings
Skip to my lou with a pack in the cat (cat)
Jiffy, Lube, where the bricks where they at (where)
Trippy, ooze the patek all wet
The birds in the trap they ain't leavin' out they nest
Get pot, base it like meth, yeah
Yup, runnin' with the pack got slapped
Hands in the cookie jar, cut his finger off
Nigga bein' greedy we gon' cut his tummy out
Hundred bricks on the roads, took a couple routes (bricks)
Plush momma house Hermes and Fendi couch
I ain't really with the razzle dazzle
Knock him off and then I throw him off the boat paddle
Go to Tijuana, put a kilo on the saddle
Sack him, hitta lick a proper pterodactyl (sack)
Pap him, choppa piped down like an apple
Mansion with the AK with the horses and the cattle
Trapping like a narco (narco)
Got dope like Pablo (Pablo)
Cut your throat like Pablo (cut throat)
Chop trees with the Draco (Draco)
On the North, got the Ye (Go)
Saying Hasta luego (luego)
We be in rep the kilos
Snub nose with potatoes
Straight out the jungle
This real rap, no mumble
My skin black like mamba
Got stash boxes in Honduras
Straight out the jungle
Magnifico (Ariba, Ariba)
Take-Takeoff
No monkey in the jungle, block hot like a sauna
Watchin that green mamba turn and weave a anaconda
Jumpin' in the water, trying to sneak across the waterglass
SeagullsI got me beat by a piranha
I'll bag it, bag a money, know I gotta have it
Savage, but I'm still a gentleman in Cali (Cali)
Static, nigga turn to me not 'bout the cabbage
Kill his whole family if he run off with your package
I just put a pack on the way to Bogota (pack)
Poke his eyes out, ain't no telling what he saw (poke 'em out)
I'ma wire his jaw, I don't know if he will talk (wire jaw)
Get the chainsaw and I'ma saw his legs off (saw)
They knew that we was gang but they saying that we a ring
Investigating, taking pictures of the whole team (DEA)
Undercover, tryna do a sting
10 mil on a plane, going straight to Medellin
Trapping like a narco (narco)
Got dope like Pablo (Pablo)
Cut your throat like Pablo (cut throat)
Chop trees with the Draco (Draco)
On the North, got the Ye (Go)
Saying Hasta luego (luego)
We be in rep the kilos
Snub nose with potatoes
Straight out the jungle
This real rap, no mumble
My skin black like mamba
Got stash boxes in Honduras
Straight out the jungle
