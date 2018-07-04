Migos - Narcos (Video ufficiale e testo)

Migos - Narcos testo



Trapping like a narco (narco)

Got dope like Pablo (Pablo)

Cut your throat like Pablo (cut throat)



Chop trees with the Draco (Draco)

On the North, got the Yego (Go)

Saying Hasta luego (luego)

We rep the kilos

Snub nose with potatoes

Straight out the jungle (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

This real rap, no mumble

My skin black like mamba

Got stash boxes in Honduras

Straight out the jungle (oh yeah)



Bricks in the brick house

Use to hit licks and go to ma house (momma)

Straight out the jungle

Young nigga don't know none now

Young nigga know too much now

Bow bow bow, that'll slow them down (yeah, yeah)

We pick up the hundos (hundos)

Then drop them off to Huncho (Huncho)

I came from the bando (bando, beep beep)

Here go my thing...



Trapping like a narco (narco)

Got dope like Pablo (Pablo)

Cut your throat like Pablo (cut throat)

Chop trees with the Draco (Draco)

On the North, got the Ye (Go)

Saying Hasta luego (luego)

We rep the kilos (yeah)

Snub nose with potatoes

Straight out the jungle

This real rap, no mumble

My skin black like mamba

Got stash boxes in Honduras

Straight out the jungle

Magnifico (Ariba, Ariba)



Cold gang with the cocaine (coke)

The more money make more rain (rain)

Pouring up a pint while I'm bagging propane (bag)

Point blank range give a nigga nose rings

Skip to my lou with a pack in the cat (cat)

Jiffy, Lube, where the bricks where they at (where)

Trippy, ooze the patek all wet

The birds in the trap they ain't leavin' out they nest

Get pot, base it like meth, yeah

Yup, runnin' with the pack got slapped

Hands in the cookie jar, cut his finger off

Nigga bein' greedy we gon' cut his tummy out

Hundred bricks on the roads, took a couple routes (bricks)

Plush momma house Hermes and Fendi couch

I ain't really with the razzle dazzle

Knock him off and then I throw him off the boat paddle

Go to Tijuana, put a kilo on the saddle

Sack him, hitta lick a proper pterodactyl (sack)

Pap him, choppa piped down like an apple

Mansion with the AK with the horses and the cattle



Trapping like a narco (narco)

Got dope like Pablo (Pablo)

Cut your throat like Pablo (cut throat)

Chop trees with the Draco (Draco)

On the North, got the Ye (Go)

Saying Hasta luego (luego)

We be in rep the kilos

Snub nose with potatoes

Straight out the jungle

This real rap, no mumble

My skin black like mamba

Got stash boxes in Honduras

Straight out the jungle

Magnifico (Ariba, Ariba)



Take-Takeoff

No monkey in the jungle, block hot like a sauna

Watchin that green mamba turn and weave a anaconda

Jumpin' in the water, trying to sneak across the waterglass

SeagullsI got me beat by a piranha

I'll bag it, bag a money, know I gotta have it

Savage, but I'm still a gentleman in Cali (Cali)

Static, nigga turn to me not 'bout the cabbage

Kill his whole family if he run off with your package

I just put a pack on the way to Bogota (pack)

Poke his eyes out, ain't no telling what he saw (poke 'em out)

I'ma wire his jaw, I don't know if he will talk (wire jaw)

Get the chainsaw and I'ma saw his legs off (saw)

They knew that we was gang but they saying that we a ring

Investigating, taking pictures of the whole team (DEA)

Undercover, tryna do a sting

10 mil on a plane, going straight to Medellin



Trapping like a narco (narco)

Got dope like Pablo (Pablo)

Cut your throat like Pablo (cut throat)

Chop trees with the Draco (Draco)

On the North, got the Ye (Go)

Saying Hasta luego (luego)

We be in rep the kilos

Snub nose with potatoes

Straight out the jungle

This real rap, no mumble

My skin black like mamba

Got stash boxes in Honduras

Straight out the jungle