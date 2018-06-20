Mija - Falling ApART (again) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Mija - Falling ApART (again) testo
Some day youll want me again
And when were falling again
Ill kiss you softly again
Remind you what its like to feel passion, again
And when you call me again
Please whisper gently again
Show me you love me again
And fuck that shit when you said were just friend again
Instrumental
Someday youll want me again
And were falling again
Ill kiss you softly again
Forget all of the pain and all the suffering
And when you call me again
Screaming that you need me again
Show me you love me again
And fuck whatever shit the pres rody up again ??
