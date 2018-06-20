Mija - Falling ApART (again) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Mija - Falling ApART (again) testo



Some day youll want me again

And when were falling again

Ill kiss you softly again

Remind you what its like to feel passion, again

And when you call me again

Please whisper gently again

Show me you love me again

And fuck that shit when you said were just friend again



Instrumental



Someday youll want me again

And were falling again

Ill kiss you softly again

Forget all of the pain and all the suffering

And when you call me again

Screaming that you need me again

Show me you love me again

And fuck whatever shit the pres rody up again ??