Mike Williams - Live @ Ultra Music Festival Miami 2018
- Mike Williams - ID
- w/ Mike Williams & Stevie Appleton ft. A*M*E - Give It Up (Acapella)
- w/ Ivan Gough & Feenixpawl ft. Georgi Kay - In My Mind (Acapella)
- Mike Williams & Brooks vs. Icona Pop & Charli XCX - Jetlag vs. I Love It (WeDamnz Mashup)
- Sem Vox - Waiting For You (Official DLDK Amsterdam 2017 Anthem)
- Antoine Delvig & Felicity - Jack That Body
- Duck Sauce - NRG (Skrillex & Kill The Noise & Milo & Otis Remix)
- w/ Mike Williams - Sweet & Sour
- Lazy Jay - Float My Boat (Bougenvilla Remix)
- w/ Justice vs. Simian - We Are Your Friends (Acapella)
- Galantis - Hunter (Mike Williams Remix)
- Throttle ft. LunchMoney Lewis & Aston Merrygold - Money Maker (Mike Williams Remix)
- w/ Pitbull ft. Lil Jon & Will.I.Am & JD - Put Your Fuckin Hands Up (Acapella)
- Tommy Jayden - SWIRL
- w/ Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert - Bad And Boujee (Acapella)
- Felix Jaehn & Mike Williams - Feel Good
- Lucas & Steve x Mike Williams x Curbi - Let's Go
- Selena Gomez & Marshmello vs. Mike Williams - Wolves Melody (Lodato Bootleg)
- RetroVision - Get Down
- Mike Williams - ID
- Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Heads Will Roll (A-Trak Remix)
- Tommy Jayden - Lush
- Mike Williams ft. Brēzy - Don't Hurt
- R3hab & Mike Williams - Lullaby
- w/ Jamie Lewis ft. Michael Watford - For You (Put Your Hands Up In The Air Acapella)
- Mike Williams - Bambini
- w/ The Temper Trap - Sweet Disposition (Acapella)
- Tiësto & Mike Williams - I Want You
- Mike Williams ft. Robin Valo - Feels Like Yesterday
- Mike Williams & Dastic - You & I
- Mike Williams - ID
- Janieck - Feel The Love (Mike Williams Remix)
- David Guetta & Martin Garrix & Brooks - Like I Do
- The Police - Message In A Bottle
- w/ Valentino Khan - Pump
- Mike Williams - ID
- w/ Calvin Harris - Feel So Close (Acapella)
- David Guetta & Afrojack ft. Charli XCX & French Montana - Dirty Sexy Money (KIIDA Remix)
- Mike Williams & Stevie Appleton ft. A*M*E - Give It Up
