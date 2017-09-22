Miley Cyrus - Week Without You (Video ufficiale e testo)
Miley Cyrus - Week Without You testo
If I spent a week without you
Bet you'd wonder what I do
I think that I'd start going out
Get caught kissing other dudes
And it seems you just wanna bring me down, down
With your bad attitude (bad attitude)
When you know I'm not one to keep dealing with the shit
That you put me through
I know that I gave you my heart
But you stomped it to the ground
And that's what's got me wondering what it's like
To not have you around
If I spend a week without you
Hmm, I'd probably have so much fun
First thing first I'd gather up all my girls, yeah
So we can lay out in the sun
It would be so nice not to worry, yeah
How I love not to stress
I'd go and grab my old blue jeans
I'm sick of wearing this silly dress
I know that I gave you my heart
But you stomped it to the ground
And that's what's got me wondering what it's like
To not have you around
You know I miss you, baby
Feels like I've known you since I was just 7 years old
You used to make me smile but now you don't do that anymore
It feels like I'm always just crying and sleeping alone
But when I think of you gone, I know
I know that I gave you my heart
But you stomped it to the ground
I wanna wonder what it's like
To not have you around
To not have you around
To not have you around
To not have you around
To not have you around
You know I miss you, baby
You know I miss you, baby
You know I miss you, baby
