Miley Cyrus - Week Without You (Video ufficiale e testo)

Miley Cyrus - Week Without You testo



If I spent a week without you

Bet you'd wonder what I do

I think that I'd start going out



Get caught kissing other dudes



And it seems you just wanna bring me down, down

With your bad attitude (bad attitude)

When you know I'm not one to keep dealing with the shit

That you put me through



I know that I gave you my heart

But you stomped it to the ground

And that's what's got me wondering what it's like

To not have you around



If I spend a week without you

Hmm, I'd probably have so much fun

First thing first I'd gather up all my girls, yeah

So we can lay out in the sun



It would be so nice not to worry, yeah

How I love not to stress

I'd go and grab my old blue jeans

I'm sick of wearing this silly dress



I know that I gave you my heart

But you stomped it to the ground

And that's what's got me wondering what it's like

To not have you around



You know I miss you, baby

Feels like I've known you since I was just 7 years old

You used to make me smile but now you don't do that anymore

It feels like I'm always just crying and sleeping alone

But when I think of you gone, I know



I know that I gave you my heart

But you stomped it to the ground

I wanna wonder what it's like

To not have you around



To not have you around

To not have you around

To not have you around

To not have you around



You know I miss you, baby

You know I miss you, baby

You know I miss you, baby