Moksi - Lucky (feat. Yade Lauren) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Moksi - Lucky (feat. Yade Lauren) testo



[Verse 1: Chace]

I walked a thousand miles, left the city behind

And suddenly my heart went blind

I saw it in her eyes she's one of a kind

She kept on spinning in my mind



Yesterday I was cold in the rain

Today my troubles went away

Tomorrow I would be glad to say

I only loved her for a day



[Build up]

[Drop]



[Build up}

[Drop]