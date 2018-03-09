Home #Mr Probz Video Mr. Probz - Space For Two (Video ufficiale e testo)
Video ufficiali

Mr. Probz - Space For Two (Video ufficiale e testo)

Mr. Probz - Space For Two: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

0 condivisioni

Mr. Probz - Space For Two testo

She set my '94 four door Ford on fire today
So I took her favorite pair of diamond earrings and I pawned them away
That's when she walked in the kitchen


full of dishes and she broke every plate
She might be the death of me, but I wouldn't have it any other way

She might be my cocaine
She might be my rehab
And I ain't tryna OD
But she's going to make me relapse, yeah

But if crazy is a place, then I hope they've got space for two
And I know it's messed up but I can't get enough of you
It don't matter what we say
It don't matter all the things we do
If crazy is a place, then I hope they've got space for two
If crazy is a place, then I hope they've got space for two

She called my boss and she told him I ain't coming in to work no more
So I changed every lock on every door before she got home
If I would get a dime every time she wants to go through my phone
She might be the death of me but I know I could never leave her alone

She might be my cocaine
She might be my rehab
And I ain't tryna OD
She's going to make me relapse, yeah

If crazy is a place, then I hope they've got space for two
And I know it's messed up but I can't get enough of you
Don't matter what we say
Don't matter all the things we do
If crazy is a place, then I hope they've got space for two
If crazy is a place, then I hope they've got space for two

She might be my cocaine
She might be my rehab
But I don't care what anybody's saying

She's the pain and my medicine
The problem and my solution
But she knows I wouldn't have it any other way

If crazy is a place, then I hope they've got space for two
And I know it's messed up but I can't get enough of you
It don't matter what we say
It don't matter all the things we do
If crazy is a place, then I hope they've got space for two
If crazy is a place, then I hope they've got space for two

Ti è piaciuto questo video? Votalo!

Altro su #Mr Probz

Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs

Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!

Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs