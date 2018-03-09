Mr. Probz - Space For Two (Video ufficiale e testo)
Mr. Probz - Space For Two testo
She set my '94 four door Ford on fire today
So I took her favorite pair of diamond earrings and I pawned them away
That's when she walked in the kitchen
full of dishes and she broke every plate
She might be the death of me, but I wouldn't have it any other way
She might be my cocaine
She might be my rehab
And I ain't tryna OD
But she's going to make me relapse, yeah
But if crazy is a place, then I hope they've got space for two
And I know it's messed up but I can't get enough of you
It don't matter what we say
It don't matter all the things we do
If crazy is a place, then I hope they've got space for two
If crazy is a place, then I hope they've got space for two
She called my boss and she told him I ain't coming in to work no more
So I changed every lock on every door before she got home
If I would get a dime every time she wants to go through my phone
She might be the death of me but I know I could never leave her alone
She might be my cocaine
She might be my rehab
And I ain't tryna OD
She's going to make me relapse, yeah
If crazy is a place, then I hope they've got space for two
And I know it's messed up but I can't get enough of you
Don't matter what we say
Don't matter all the things we do
If crazy is a place, then I hope they've got space for two
If crazy is a place, then I hope they've got space for two
She might be my cocaine
She might be my rehab
But I don't care what anybody's saying
She's the pain and my medicine
The problem and my solution
But she knows I wouldn't have it any other way
If crazy is a place, then I hope they've got space for two
And I know it's messed up but I can't get enough of you
It don't matter what we say
It don't matter all the things we do
If crazy is a place, then I hope they've got space for two
If crazy is a place, then I hope they've got space for two
Altro su #Mr Probz
Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs
Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs