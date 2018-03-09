Mr. Probz - Space For Two (Video ufficiale e testo)

Mr. Probz - Space For Two testo



She set my '94 four door Ford on fire today

So I took her favorite pair of diamond earrings and I pawned them away

That's when she walked in the kitchen





full of dishes and she broke every plate

She might be the death of me, but I wouldn't have it any other way



She might be my cocaine

She might be my rehab

And I ain't tryna OD

But she's going to make me relapse, yeah



But if crazy is a place, then I hope they've got space for two

And I know it's messed up but I can't get enough of you

It don't matter what we say

It don't matter all the things we do

If crazy is a place, then I hope they've got space for two

If crazy is a place, then I hope they've got space for two



She called my boss and she told him I ain't coming in to work no more

So I changed every lock on every door before she got home

If I would get a dime every time she wants to go through my phone

She might be the death of me but I know I could never leave her alone



She might be my cocaine

She might be my rehab

And I ain't tryna OD

She's going to make me relapse, yeah



If crazy is a place, then I hope they've got space for two

And I know it's messed up but I can't get enough of you

Don't matter what we say

Don't matter all the things we do

If crazy is a place, then I hope they've got space for two

If crazy is a place, then I hope they've got space for two



She might be my cocaine

She might be my rehab

But I don't care what anybody's saying



She's the pain and my medicine

The problem and my solution

But she knows I wouldn't have it any other way



If crazy is a place, then I hope they've got space for two

And I know it's messed up but I can't get enough of you

It don't matter what we say

It don't matter all the things we do

If crazy is a place, then I hope they've got space for two

If crazy is a place, then I hope they've got space for two