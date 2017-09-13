NERVO - Champagne (feat. Chief Keef) (Video ufficiale e testo)

NERVO - Champagne (feat. Chief Keef) testo



Take me to the time where there was only champagne (champagne)

Take me to the place where we both had it all (champagne, champagne)



Rest your head, let's pretend

And I promise I won't try and fight it (oh)

This is it, where it ends

I know it's comin', I won't deny it

You don't owe me anything, anything no more

No more, no you don't

You don't owe me anything, anything no more



Take me to the time where there was only champagne (champagne)

Take me to the place where we both had it all (champagne, champagne)



Champagne, champagne (oh)

(Yeah, yeah, yeah) Champagne, champagne



You don't owe me anything, thought you should know that

All the shit you've put up with, girl, I deserve a toe tag

Sunny days, clear skies, rainy days, cold nights

You was there for me when I was snowed in, you know that I know right

But tonight's your night (bang, bang)

You was with me when the po put you and me in the coupe

You the only girl that can get a nigga in a suit

Drop top riding 'cause you're so exotic

You won't reply to gold 'cause you're like a diamond (skrrt skrrt)

We can go out shoppin', pop tags

Since we got assistants we can leave the mall without bags

Take me to the time that we first met

Take me to the time that we first met



Take me to the time where there was only champagne (champagne)

Take me to the place where we both had it all (champagne, champagne)



Champagne, champagne (oh)

(Yeah, yeah, yeah) Champagne, champagne



Take me to the time where there was only champagne (champagne)

Take me to the place where we both had it all (champagne, champagne)