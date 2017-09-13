NERVO - Champagne (feat. Chief Keef) (Video ufficiale e testo)
NERVO - Champagne (feat. Chief Keef) testo
Take me to the time where there was only champagne (champagne)
Take me to the place where we both had it all (champagne, champagne)
Rest your head, let's pretend
And I promise I won't try and fight it (oh)
This is it, where it ends
I know it's comin', I won't deny it
You don't owe me anything, anything no more
No more, no you don't
You don't owe me anything, anything no more
Take me to the time where there was only champagne (champagne)
Take me to the place where we both had it all (champagne, champagne)
Champagne, champagne (oh)
(Yeah, yeah, yeah) Champagne, champagne
You don't owe me anything, thought you should know that
All the shit you've put up with, girl, I deserve a toe tag
Sunny days, clear skies, rainy days, cold nights
You was there for me when I was snowed in, you know that I know right
But tonight's your night (bang, bang)
You was with me when the po put you and me in the coupe
You the only girl that can get a nigga in a suit
Drop top riding 'cause you're so exotic
You won't reply to gold 'cause you're like a diamond (skrrt skrrt)
We can go out shoppin', pop tags
Since we got assistants we can leave the mall without bags
Take me to the time that we first met
Take me to the time that we first met
Take me to the time where there was only champagne (champagne)
Take me to the place where we both had it all (champagne, champagne)
Champagne, champagne (oh)
(Yeah, yeah, yeah) Champagne, champagne
Take me to the time where there was only champagne (champagne)
Take me to the place where we both had it all (champagne, champagne)
