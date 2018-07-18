NERVO - What Would You Do for Love (Video ufficiale e testo)
[Verse 1]
I know the balance isn't always clear
And I could love you more than you love me
But if that's the way it's gotta be
Then I would do this for eternity
It's what I'd do for us
That's what I'd do for love
[Chorus 1]
What would you do for love?
What would you do for love?
What would you do for love?
What would you do for love?
[Verse 2]
If you were broken, dirty on the street (broken, dirty on the street)
I would recreate your history (recreate your history)
I would fight to bring you back to me
But if you told me that I had have to leave
It's what I'd do for us
That's what I'd do for love
[Chorus 2]
What would you do for love?
I'd go down with the fire
If it wasn't love, never look back
I would give you all, let the whole world light up for you, for you
What would you do for love?
I would die in desire, if it wasn't love
You got it that bad
I would give you all, let the whole world light up for you, for you
What would you do for love?
What would you do for love?
What would you do for love?
[Post-Chorus]
That's what I'd do, that's what I'd do for you
That's what I'd do, that's what I'd do for you
What would you do for love?
[Chorus 3]
What would you do for love?
I would die in desire, if it wasn't love
You got it that bad
I would give you all, let the whole world light up for you, for you
What would you do for love?
That's what I'd do, that's what I'd do for you
That's what I'd do, that's what I'd do for you
What would you do for love?
That's what I'd do, that's what I'd do for you
That's what I'd do, that's what I'd do for you
What would you do for love?
