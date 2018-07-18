NERVO - What Would You Do for Love (Video ufficiale e testo)

NERVO - What Would You Do for Love testo



[Verse 1]

I know the balance isn't always clear

And I could love you more than you love me

But if that's the way it's gotta be

Then I would do this for eternity

It's what I'd do for us

That's what I'd do for love



[Chorus 1]

What would you do for love?

What would you do for love?

What would you do for love?

What would you do for love?



[Verse 2]

If you were broken, dirty on the street (broken, dirty on the street)

I would recreate your history (recreate your history)

I would fight to bring you back to me

But if you told me that I had have to leave

It's what I'd do for us

That's what I'd do for love



[Chorus 2]

What would you do for love?

I'd go down with the fire

If it wasn't love, never look back

I would give you all, let the whole world light up for you, for you

What would you do for love?

I would die in desire, if it wasn't love

You got it that bad

I would give you all, let the whole world light up for you, for you

What would you do for love?

What would you do for love?

What would you do for love?



[Post-Chorus]

That's what I'd do, that's what I'd do for you

That's what I'd do, that's what I'd do for you

What would you do for love?



[Chorus 3]

What would you do for love?

I would die in desire, if it wasn't love

You got it that bad

I would give you all, let the whole world light up for you, for you

What would you do for love?

That's what I'd do, that's what I'd do for you

That's what I'd do, that's what I'd do for you

What would you do for love?

That's what I'd do, that's what I'd do for you

That's what I'd do, that's what I'd do for you

What would you do for love?