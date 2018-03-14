NERVO - Why Do I (Video ufficiale e testo)

NERVO - Why Do I testo



[Verse 1]

I crave your love like a cigarette

But I don't want to

I wear my heart out of my chest

I still want you



[Pre-Chorus]

You and I, tangled up falling

Are never coming over it

And now I can't escape memories

Hunting every part of me

Why do I still care?



[Chorus]

I can't help myself

My heart keeps coming back

Giving up, are into a love that'll never last

Why do I still care? (Why do I still)



[Post-Chorus]

Why do I still

Why do I still care? (Why do I still)

Why do I still care? Oh-ooh, ooh



[Verse 2]

Heart tried but can't seem to stay away

I know you like that

Heart driving, driving I'm not your pace

I know you like that



[Pre-Chorus]

You and I, tangled up falling

Are never coming over it

And now I can't escape memories

Hunting every part of me

Why do I still care?



[Chorus]

I can't help myself

My heart keeps coming back

Giving up, are into a love that'll never last

Why do I still care? Oh-ooh, ooh

Why do I still care? Oh-ooh, ooh



[Post-Chorus]

Why do I still care? (Why do I still)

Why do I still

Why do I still care? (Why do I still)

Why do I still care? Oh-ooh, ooh



[Outor]

Why do I still care?