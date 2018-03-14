NERVO - Why Do I (Video ufficiale e testo)
NERVO - Why Do I testo
[Verse 1]
I crave your love like a cigarette
But I don't want to
I wear my heart out of my chest
I still want you
[Pre-Chorus]
You and I, tangled up falling
Are never coming over it
And now I can't escape memories
Hunting every part of me
Why do I still care?
[Chorus]
I can't help myself
My heart keeps coming back
Giving up, are into a love that'll never last
Why do I still care? (Why do I still)
[Post-Chorus]
Why do I still
Why do I still care? (Why do I still)
Why do I still care? Oh-ooh, ooh
[Verse 2]
Heart tried but can't seem to stay away
I know you like that
Heart driving, driving I'm not your pace
I know you like that
[Pre-Chorus]
You and I, tangled up falling
Are never coming over it
And now I can't escape memories
Hunting every part of me
Why do I still care?
[Chorus]
I can't help myself
My heart keeps coming back
Giving up, are into a love that'll never last
Why do I still care? Oh-ooh, ooh
Why do I still care? Oh-ooh, ooh
[Post-Chorus]
Why do I still care? (Why do I still)
Why do I still
Why do I still care? (Why do I still)
Why do I still care? Oh-ooh, ooh
[Outor]
Why do I still care?
