NGHTMRE & SLANDER @ Ultra Music Festival Miami 2018 (Worldwide Stage)
- SLANDER & NGHTMRE - Gud Vibrations (Intro)
- w/ Zomboy - Like A Bitch
- w/ Riot Ten ft. Rico Act - Rail Breaker
- w/ SLANDER & Sullivan King - Welcome To The Fire
- GTA ft. DJ Funk - Booty Bounce (GTA HYPRR MIX)
- w/ Excision & Space Laces - Rumble
- Showtek - We Like To Party (SLANDER & NGHTMRE Remix)
- RIOT - ID
- French Montana ft. Rick Ross & Drake & Lil Wayne - Pop That (Acapella)
- w/ Ray Volpe - Rave Rage
- LH4L ft. Billion Dollars - Neoprene (Skrillex Remix)
- w/ Ray Volpe - Wet Napkin
- Dyro & GTA - Talkin' Bout
- w/ RL Grime - Core (Acapella)
- Skrillex & MUST DIE! - VIP's (MUST DIE! Remix)
- Dillon Francis & NGHTMRE - Need You
- w/ Dillon Francis & NGHTMRE - Need You (ShockOne Remix)
- Rae Sremmurd ft. Gucci Mane - Black Beatles
- w/ Zomboy - Biterz
- Spag Heddy - Oh My
- Dyro - Feel It Coming
- Gammer - The Drop
- Drake - God's Plan
- w/ SLANDER & Stoltenhoff - We Out (PhaseOne Remix)
- Zombie Nation - Kernkraft 400
- w/ Zomboy ft. KATO - Young & Dangerous
- Franky Nuts - Let's Get It
- w/ Spag Heddy ft. Virus Syndicate - Bring It (SLANDER Edit)
- Rich Boy vs. Skrillex & Rick Ross - Throw Some Purple Lamborghinis (Boombox Cartel Edit)
- w/ PhaseOne ft. In Hearts Wake - Welcome To Mayhem (VIP)
- Barely Alive X Virtual Riot X PhaseOne X Myro - Rampage
- 21 Savage - Bank Account
- w/ AFK & Wooli ft. Jay Fresh - WDGAF (We Don't Give A Fuck)
- Lil Uzi Vert - Sauce It Up
- w/ TNGHT - Higher Ground
- w/ Krewella - Be There (Spag Heddy Remix)
- Soltan - The Realm
- Flux Pavilion & NGHTMRE ft. Jamie Lewis - Feel Your Love
- Migos vs. Party Favor - Get Right Witcha vs. WAWA (Benzi & Chuwe Edit)
- w/ Virtual Riot - Komputermusik
- w/ Wavedash - Bang (Acapella)
- Lil Uzi Vert - XO TOUR Llif3 (Prod. by TM88)
- w/ Dodge & Fuski & PhaseOne ft. The Arcturians - Mistakes
- What So Not - Jaguar (Luca Lush Lift)
- w/ Dillon Francis ft. G-Eazy - Say Less (Eptic Remix)
- Zeds Dead & NGHTMRE ft. GG Magree - Frontlines
- SLANDER & Wavedash - Move Back
- Wavedash - ID
- WAVEDASH & ID - ID
- NGHTMRE & Wavedash - ID
- Virtual Self - Ghost Voices (Raito Remix)
- EPROM & G Jones - Hysteria
- Cardi B - Bodak Yellow
- w/ BASSTRICK - ID
- O.T. Genasis - CoCo (MAKJ Remix)
- w/ Sullivan King - Stepback
- Tokyo Machine - Spooky
- Jack Ü ft. Bunji Garlin - Jungle Bae
- w/ Jauz - Alpha
- GTA & Valentino Khan - Break Your Neck
- w/ Travis Scott ft. Kendrick Lamar - Goosebumps (NGHTMRE Remix)
- G Jones - Transform
- w/ Wavedash - Bang (Acapella)
- Alphaville - Forever Young
- w/ Stoltenhoff & GTA - Chicken
- Aerosmith - I Don't Want To Miss A Thing
- w/ SLANDER & BASSTRICK - Drop It
- Lil Pump vs. Ekali & Skrillex & Ronny J - Gucci Gang (Benzi Edit)
- Xilent - Reborn
- Eve ft. Gwen Stefani - Let Me Blow Ya Mind
- w/ Riot Ten ft. Rico Act - Rail Breaker (Sullivan King Remix)
- Excision & Space Laces - Throwin' Elbows (Chainlynx Headbanger Rework)
- Pegboard Nerds & NGHTMRE ft. Krewella - Superstar (Spag Heddy Remix)
- Flosstradamus ft. Smokepurpp - MVP (NGHTMRE Remix)
- RL Grime vs. Flume ft. Kai - Never Be Like Aurora (RL Grime Live Edit)
- w/ Krimer - Knockout
- Pegboard Nerds & Quiet Disorder - Move That Body (Soltan Remix)
- w/ Dillon Francis & Bro Safari & Salvatore Ganacci - XL (Tisoki Remix)
- Skrillex & Damian Marley - Make It Bun Dem (Virtual Riot Remix)
- Datsik & Virtual Riot - Nasty
- NGHTMRE & B-Sides - ID
- w/ Flosstradamus ft. Casino - Mosh Pit (Acapella)
- w/ Barely Alive - Ca$h
- Kendrick Lamar - DNA.
- w/ RL Grime - Scylla
- w/ Tha Trickaz & Creaky Jackals - Dopeness (BASSTRICK Remix)
- Noisia - Tommy's Theme (Noisia Outer Edges Remix)
- Pendulum - The Island Part 1 (Dawn) (Erin Coltman Acoustic Remix)
- w/ Gammer - The Drop
- w/ Dodge & Fuski - Streets Of Rage
- SLANDER - Dead (NGHTMRE Remix)
- w/ YOOKiE & PhaseOne - 911
- Snails & NGHTMRE ft. Akylla - Only Want U
- Kanye West vs. GTA - Can't Tell Me Nothing vs. Hell (RL Grime Edit)
- w/ Noisia - Tommy's Theme (Noisia Outer Edges Remix)
- Yo Gotti ft. Nicki Minaj - Rake It Up (Diplo & Party Favor Remix)
- w/ Badklaat - Knuckle Sandwich
- Nitti Gritti - I Get Moneys
- 2 Chainz ft. Cap 1 - Where U Been? (Acapella)
- w/ Bro Safari - Follow (Zomboy Remix)
- w/ Valentino Khan & Skrillex ft. Kstylis - Slam Dunk (Acapella)
- GTA & Skrillex vs. Young Money ft. Drake - Red Lips Trophies (GTA Edit)
- w/ Tisoki & Spag Heddy - Jok (Ivory Remix)
- Migos ft. Drake - Walk It Talk It
- w/ ID - ID
- Dodge & Fuski & Ivory - Dog Eat Dog
- DJ Snake & Yellow Claw - Ocho Cinco (Barely Alive Remix)
- w/ Kill The Noise ft. Mercedes - Jump Ya Body (ID Remix)
- NGHTMRE & LOUDPVCK - Click Clack
- w/ Wavedash - Always
- Post Malone vs. NGHTMRE - White Iverson vs. Street (Aryay & Benzi VIP Edit)
