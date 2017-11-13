Nicky Romero Live @ 5 Years of Protocol | ADE 2017

Nicky Romero & Teamworx - Champion Sound (Intro Mix)

w/ David Guetta ft. Justin Bieber - 2U (Acapella)

Martin Garrix & Matisse & Sadko - Forever

w/ Jamie Lewis ft. Michael Watford - For You (Put Your Hands Up In The Air Acapella)

Dannic & Teamworx - Energy

Bee Gees - Stayin' Alive

w/ MAXIMALS - Enigma

J Balvin & Willy William - Mi Gente (Cedric Gervais Remix)

Avicii & Nicky Romero ft. Noonie Bao - I Could Be The One

John Christian - The Grimm

Nicky Romero & Florian Picasso - Only For Your Love

Avicii ft. Sandro Cavazza - Without You (Dash Berlin Rework)

SWACQ - Love (Nicky Romero Edit)

w/ Joachim Garraud - Are U Ready (Acapella)

Hardwell & KSHMR - Power

Dr. Shiver ft. Kazi - Something (Live)

Nicky Romero vs. Alan Walker vs. Eric Lumiere - Novell vs. Faded vs. The Moment (Nicky Romero Edit)

Sunstars vs. Throttle - Hit The Road One Time (B-Rather & Whaler Edit)

Zedd & Alessia Cara vs. Tom Swoon & StadiumX ft. Rico & Miella - Ghost Stay (Nicky Romero Mashup)

David Guetta & GLOWINTHEDARK vs. Nicky Romero - Clap Your Hands vs. Ready 2 Rumble (Nicky Romero Mashup)

LORDE & Flume vs. Sebastian Ingrosso & Tommy Trash - Tennis Court Reload (Henry Fong Mashup)

Fatman Scoop ft. Crooklyn Clan - Be Faithful (Put Your Hands Up) (MAKJ Remix)

Nicky Romero vs. Volt & State ft. Danny Shah - Warriors

Nicky Romero ft. Danny Shah - Lighthouse

Axwell Λ Ingrosso vs. Nicky Romero vs. Thomas Newson & MAKJ & Wildstylez - More Than You Know Toulouse Is Black (Nicky Romero Edit)