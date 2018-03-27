Home #Nicky Romero Video Nicky Romero - Ultra Music Festival 2018 Mainstage
Nicky Romero - Ultra Music Festival 2018 Mainstage

Nicky Romero @ Ultra Music Festival Miami 2018 (Mainstage)

  1. Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike vs. Nicky Romero - Here We Go
  2. w/ The Chemical Brothers - Hey Boy, Hey Girl (Acapella)
  3. Martin Garrix & Matisse & Sadko vs. Florence & The Machine - Forever You've Got The Love (B-Rather & Fuerte Mashup)
  4. Raiden & Yuri (Girls' Generation) - Always Find You (Sunstars Remix)
  5. Nicky Romero ft. Taio Cruz - You
  6. JOYRYDE vs. Usher ft Lil' Jhon & Ludacris - Hot Yeah! (Holl & Rush Mashup)
  7. Martin Garrix - Pizza (Nicky Romero Edit)
  8. w/ Nicky Romero & NERVO - Like Home (Acapella)
  9. Nicky Romero vs. Hard Rock Sofa & Skidka vs. Tom Tyger vs. Kitone - When We PRTCL Around U (Far Behind DLDK Mashup)
  10. John Christian & VAVO - How Low
  11. Major Lazer vs. Garmiani vs. Eurythmics vs. Halfway House - Watch Out For This vs. Fogo vs. Sweet Dreams vs. Peak (Nicky Romero Edit)
  12. Jauz & Ephwurd - Rock The Party
  13. DJ Khaled ft. Ludacris & Rick Ross & T-Pain & Snoop Dogg - All I Do Is Win
  14. Fatman Scoop ft. Crooklyn Clan - Be Faithful (Put Your Hands Up) (MAKJ Remix)
  15. w/ Skrillex & Rick Ross - Purple Lamborghini
  16. w/ ID - ID
  17. Dannic & Teamworx - NRG
  18. ROZES X Nicky Romero - Where Would We Be (ID Remix)
  19. ID - ID
  20. The Chainsmokers - Young (Nicky Romero Remix)
  21. ID - ID
  22. w/ Coldplay - Viva La Vida
  23. David Guetta & GLOWINTHEDARK vs. Nicky Romero - Clap Your Hands vs. Ready 2 Rumble (Nicky Romero Mashup)
  24. Avicii & Nicky Romero ft. Noonie Bao - I Could Be The One
  25. w/ Sagan - We Are Lost
  26. Nicky Romero - Novell
  27. w/ Joachim Garraud - Are U Ready (Acapella)
  28. Axwell Λ Ingrosso ft. Kinnda - How Do You Feel Right Now
  29. w/ Nicky Romero & Teamworx - Champion Sound
  30. Nicky Romero & Stadiumx vs. Galantis - Harmony vs. Runaway (U & I) (Nicky Romero Mashup)
  31. The Prodigy - Omen (Vicetone Cover)
  32. w/ Nicky Romero & Florian Picasso - Only For Your Love (Teamworx Remix)
  33. w/ Matt Caseli & Danny Freakazoid - Raise Your Hands (Acapella)
  34. w/ Nicky Romero & Florian Picasso - Only For Your Love (Corey James & Camarda Remix)
  35. Florian Picasso - ID
  36. w/ Eric Prydz - 2night
  37. w/ Oasis - Wonderwall (Acapella)
  38. Nicky Romero - Toulouse (Tommy Trash Remix)
  39. w/ John Christian - Next Level (Nicky Romero Edit)
  40. w/ Zedd & Lucky Date ft. Ellie Goulding - Fall Into The Sky (Acapella)
  41. w/ Martin Garrix & MOTi ft. Jenny Wahlström - Virus (How About Now)
  42. Martin Garrix & David Guetta ft. Jamie Scott & Romy Dya - So Far Away (Nicky Romero Remix)

