Nicky Romero - Ultra Music Festival 2018 Mainstage
Nicky Romero @ Ultra Music Festival Miami 2018 (Mainstage)
- Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike vs. Nicky Romero - Here We Go
- w/ The Chemical Brothers - Hey Boy, Hey Girl (Acapella)
- Martin Garrix & Matisse & Sadko vs. Florence & The Machine - Forever You've Got The Love (B-Rather & Fuerte Mashup)
- Raiden & Yuri (Girls' Generation) - Always Find You (Sunstars Remix)
- Nicky Romero ft. Taio Cruz - You
- JOYRYDE vs. Usher ft Lil' Jhon & Ludacris - Hot Yeah! (Holl & Rush Mashup)
- Martin Garrix - Pizza (Nicky Romero Edit)
- w/ Nicky Romero & NERVO - Like Home (Acapella)
- Nicky Romero vs. Hard Rock Sofa & Skidka vs. Tom Tyger vs. Kitone - When We PRTCL Around U (Far Behind DLDK Mashup)
- John Christian & VAVO - How Low
- Major Lazer vs. Garmiani vs. Eurythmics vs. Halfway House - Watch Out For This vs. Fogo vs. Sweet Dreams vs. Peak (Nicky Romero Edit)
- Jauz & Ephwurd - Rock The Party
- DJ Khaled ft. Ludacris & Rick Ross & T-Pain & Snoop Dogg - All I Do Is Win
- Fatman Scoop ft. Crooklyn Clan - Be Faithful (Put Your Hands Up) (MAKJ Remix)
- w/ Skrillex & Rick Ross - Purple Lamborghini
- w/ ID - ID
- Dannic & Teamworx - NRG
- ROZES X Nicky Romero - Where Would We Be (ID Remix)
- ID - ID
- The Chainsmokers - Young (Nicky Romero Remix)
- ID - ID
- w/ Coldplay - Viva La Vida
- David Guetta & GLOWINTHEDARK vs. Nicky Romero - Clap Your Hands vs. Ready 2 Rumble (Nicky Romero Mashup)
- Avicii & Nicky Romero ft. Noonie Bao - I Could Be The One
- w/ Sagan - We Are Lost
- Nicky Romero - Novell
- w/ Joachim Garraud - Are U Ready (Acapella)
- Axwell Λ Ingrosso ft. Kinnda - How Do You Feel Right Now
- w/ Nicky Romero & Teamworx - Champion Sound
- Nicky Romero & Stadiumx vs. Galantis - Harmony vs. Runaway (U & I) (Nicky Romero Mashup)
- The Prodigy - Omen (Vicetone Cover)
- w/ Nicky Romero & Florian Picasso - Only For Your Love (Teamworx Remix)
- w/ Matt Caseli & Danny Freakazoid - Raise Your Hands (Acapella)
- w/ Nicky Romero & Florian Picasso - Only For Your Love (Corey James & Camarda Remix)
- Florian Picasso - ID
- w/ Eric Prydz - 2night
- w/ Oasis - Wonderwall (Acapella)
- Nicky Romero - Toulouse (Tommy Trash Remix)
- w/ John Christian - Next Level (Nicky Romero Edit)
- w/ Zedd & Lucky Date ft. Ellie Goulding - Fall Into The Sky (Acapella)
- w/ Martin Garrix & MOTi ft. Jenny Wahlström - Virus (How About Now)
- Martin Garrix & David Guetta ft. Jamie Scott & Romy Dya - So Far Away (Nicky Romero Remix)
