Protocol Radio #298 (#PRR298) Tribute to Avicii
- 00:35 Avicii - Wake Me Up (Avicii Speed Remix)
- 06:51 Robyn - Hang With Me (Avicii's Exclusive Club Mix)
- 09:31 Avicii - Without You (Dash Berlin Rework)
- 12:03 Avicii and Sebastien Drums - My Feelings For You
- 16:45 Nicky Romero vs. Avicii - I Could Be the One
- 23:29 Avicii - Levels
- 27:39 Tim Berg - Seek Bromance (Avicii Vocal Mix)
- 30:49 Tom Hangs & Shermanology - Blessed (Avicii Edit)
- 32:30 Coldplay feat. Avicii - A Sky Full Of Stars
- 38:00 Avicii - Fade Into Darkness
- 42:12 Bob Sinclar - New New New (Avicii Meets Yellow Remix)
- 44:15 Avicii - Silhouettes
- 46:47 Avicii - Addicted To You (Avicii By Avicii)
- 50:12 Avicii vs. Lenny Kravitz - Superlove
- 55:55 Avicii - Ryu
