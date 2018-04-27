Home #Nicky Romero Video Protocol Radio #298 (#PRR298) Tribute to Avicii
Protocol Radio #298 (#PRR298) Tribute to Avicii

Protocol Radio #298 (#PRR298) Tribute to Avicii

  • 00:35 Avicii - Wake Me Up (Avicii Speed Remix)
  • 06:51 Robyn - Hang With Me (Avicii's Exclusive Club Mix)
  • 09:31 Avicii - Without You (Dash Berlin Rework)
  • 12:03 Avicii and Sebastien Drums - My Feelings For You
  • 16:45 Nicky Romero vs. Avicii - I Could Be the One
  • 23:29 Avicii - Levels
  • 27:39 Tim Berg - Seek Bromance (Avicii Vocal Mix)
  • 30:49 Tom Hangs & Shermanology - Blessed (Avicii Edit)
  • 32:30 Coldplay feat. Avicii - A Sky Full Of Stars
  • 38:00 Avicii - Fade Into Darkness
  • 42:12 Bob Sinclar - New New New (Avicii Meets Yellow Remix)
  • 44:15 Avicii - Silhouettes
  • 46:47 Avicii - Addicted To You (Avicii By Avicii)
  • 50:12 Avicii vs. Lenny Kravitz - Superlove
  • 55:55 Avicii - Ryu

