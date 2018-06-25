Home #Noisecontrollers Video Noisecontrollers @ Defqon.1 Weekend Festival 2018
Noisecontrollers @ Defqon.1 Weekend Festival 2018

  • Headhunterz - Psychedelic (Atmozfears Remix)
  • Kygo ft. Justin Jesso - Stargazing (Bass Modulators Bootleg)
  • Audiotricz - Throw Ya F#cking Hands Up
  • The Prophet vs. Deorro ft. Elvis Crespo - Caramba Bailar (Atmozfears Refix 2017)
  • Noisecontrollers - Spirit Of Hardstyle (Noisecontrollers & Bass Modulators Edit)
  • Noisecontrollers & Bass Modulators - Solar
  • Noisecontrollers - Pumped
  • Noisecontrollers - Spirit Of Hardstyle (Noisecontrollers & Bass Modulators Edit)
  • Noisecontrollers - Whose Plan Is It?
  • NCBM - This Is Eternity
  • Toneshifterz & Audiotricz - Put Your Hands Together
  • Atmozfears & Audiotricz - Reawakening (Atmozfears & Sogma Edit)
  • Noisecontrollers - So High
  • Bass Modulators - Sun Goes Down (Defqon.1 Edit)
  • Noisecontrollers - You Know I Like It
  • Noisecontrollers - Through The Night
  • Headhunterz & Wildstylez vs. Noisecontrollers - No One Can Stop Us Now
  • Noisecontrollers & Atmozfears - This Is Our World
  • Noisecontrollers & Bass Modulators - United By Dragonblood
  • Bass Modulators & Villain - ID
  • Noisecontrollers - Down, Down
  • Noisecontrollers - Strike As A Die Hard (Q-Base 2017 Anthem) (Live Edit)
  • Sway ft. Kano - Still Speedin' (Kill The Noise Remix / Noisecontrollers Edit)
  • Headhunterz & Wildstylez ft. Noisecontrollers - World Of Madness (Defqon.1 Anthem 2012)
  • Noisecontrollers - Spirit Of Hardstyle
  • Sub Sonik & Atmozfears - Enya

