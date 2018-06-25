Noisecontrollers @ Defqon.1 Weekend Festival 2018
- Headhunterz - Psychedelic (Atmozfears Remix)
- Kygo ft. Justin Jesso - Stargazing (Bass Modulators Bootleg)
- Audiotricz - Throw Ya F#cking Hands Up
- The Prophet vs. Deorro ft. Elvis Crespo - Caramba Bailar (Atmozfears Refix 2017)
- Noisecontrollers - Spirit Of Hardstyle (Noisecontrollers & Bass Modulators Edit)
- Noisecontrollers & Bass Modulators - Solar
- Noisecontrollers - Pumped
- Noisecontrollers - Spirit Of Hardstyle (Noisecontrollers & Bass Modulators Edit)
- Noisecontrollers - Whose Plan Is It?
- NCBM - This Is Eternity
- Toneshifterz & Audiotricz - Put Your Hands Together
- Atmozfears & Audiotricz - Reawakening (Atmozfears & Sogma Edit)
- Noisecontrollers - So High
- Bass Modulators - Sun Goes Down (Defqon.1 Edit)
- Noisecontrollers - You Know I Like It
- Noisecontrollers - Through The Night
- Headhunterz & Wildstylez vs. Noisecontrollers - No One Can Stop Us Now
- Noisecontrollers & Atmozfears - This Is Our World
- Noisecontrollers & Bass Modulators - United By Dragonblood
- Bass Modulators & Villain - ID
- Noisecontrollers - Down, Down
- Noisecontrollers - Strike As A Die Hard (Q-Base 2017 Anthem) (Live Edit)
- Sway ft. Kano - Still Speedin' (Kill The Noise Remix / Noisecontrollers Edit)
- Headhunterz & Wildstylez ft. Noisecontrollers - World Of Madness (Defqon.1 Anthem 2012)
- Noisecontrollers - Spirit Of Hardstyle
- Sub Sonik & Atmozfears - Enya
