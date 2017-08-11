Oscar and the Wolf - Breathing (Video ufficiale e testo)

Oscar and the Wolf - Breathing testo



You are my heart lost in a star

And I hold my head down

You love me true, upon the moon



And I hold my head down

You are my heart lost in a star

And I hold my head down

‘Cause you hold my head

‘Cause you hold my head down

‘Cause you hold my head down



You are the night, lost in the sky

And I hold my head down

You're the night, all that I try

And I hold my head down

But you hold my head down



But I'm not breathing

I'm not sleeping

I'm not leaving here

For you



But I'm not breathing

I'm not sleeping

I'm not leaving here

For you



But I'm not breathing

I'm not sleeping

I'm not leaving here

For you



You're all I need

Why can't you see that it's in the air now

You're all I know

Forever more, and it's in the air now

You're all I need

Why can't you see that it's in the air now

What is in the air

What is in the air now

What is in the air now



So don't go around

Let it waste your time

When you don't take it serious

I know you don't take it serious



But I'm not breathing

I'm not sleeping

I'm not leaving here

For you



But I'm not breathing

I'm not sleeping

I'm not leaving here

For you



You are my heart lost in a star

You love me soon upon the moon

And I hold my

You are my heart lost in a star

And I hold my head down



But I'm not breathing

I'm not sleeping

I'm not leaving here

For you



But I'm not breathing

I'm not sleeping

I'm not leaving here

For you