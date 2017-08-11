Oscar and the Wolf - Breathing (Video ufficiale e testo)
Oscar and the Wolf - Breathing testo
You are my heart lost in a star
And I hold my head down
You love me true, upon the moon
And I hold my head down
You are my heart lost in a star
And I hold my head down
‘Cause you hold my head
‘Cause you hold my head down
‘Cause you hold my head down
You are the night, lost in the sky
And I hold my head down
You're the night, all that I try
And I hold my head down
But you hold my head down
But I'm not breathing
I'm not sleeping
I'm not leaving here
For you
But I'm not breathing
I'm not sleeping
I'm not leaving here
For you
But I'm not breathing
I'm not sleeping
I'm not leaving here
For you
You're all I need
Why can't you see that it's in the air now
You're all I know
Forever more, and it's in the air now
You're all I need
Why can't you see that it's in the air now
What is in the air
What is in the air now
What is in the air now
So don't go around
Let it waste your time
When you don't take it serious
I know you don't take it serious
But I'm not breathing
I'm not sleeping
I'm not leaving here
For you
But I'm not breathing
I'm not sleeping
I'm not leaving here
For you
You are my heart lost in a star
You love me soon upon the moon
And I hold my
You are my heart lost in a star
And I hold my head down
But I'm not breathing
I'm not sleeping
I'm not leaving here
For you
But I'm not breathing
I'm not sleeping
I'm not leaving here
For you
