Oscar and the Wolf - Runaway (Video ufficiale e testo)

Oscar and the Wolf - Runaway: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

Oscar and the Wolf - Runaway testo

Kill me in the light
And watch me go under
Why shoot again?

When I'm going under
'Cause you bring in the light
Don't wanna surrender
Shall we begin?
Watch me again

But don't you ever run away
Don't you wanna stay here?
So my love can be your remedy
I want you, I want you

But don't you ever run away
Don't you wanna stay here?
But I'm ready for infinity
I want you, I want you

Oh baby, don't you darling
Won't you, won't you give me some
Oh baby, don't you darling
Won't you, won't you give me some
Oh baby, don't you darling
Won't you, won't you give me some
Oh baby, don't you darling
Won't you, won't you give me some

Eyes open, beautiful flame
So you defeat me
Let's play pretend
Got no defence
I'm so defenceless

But don't you ever run away
Don't you wanna stay here?
But I'm ready for infinity
I want you, I want you

And the time is now
All the seasons change
Be brave
Don't be afraid
With your open eyes
You won't feel the same

I wanna fly away
With your open eyes
Don't be afraid
Be brave
Don't be ashamed

The time is now
The time is now

But don't you ever run away
Don't you wanna stay here?
So my love can be your remedy
I want you, I want you

But don't you ever run away
Don't you wanna stay here?
But I'm ready for infinity
I want you, I want you

Oh baby, don't you darling
Won't you, won't you give me some
Oh baby, don't you darling
Won't you, won't you give me some
Oh baby, don't you darling
Won't you, won't you give me some
Oh baby, don't you darling
Won't you, won't you give me some
Oh baby, don't you darling
Won't you, won't you give me some
Oh baby, don't you darling
Won't you, won't you give me some

