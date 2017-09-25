Oscar and the Wolf - Runaway (Video ufficiale e testo)

Oscar and the Wolf - Runaway testo



Kill me in the light

And watch me go under

Why shoot again?



When I'm going under

'Cause you bring in the light

Don't wanna surrender

Shall we begin?

Watch me again



But don't you ever run away

Don't you wanna stay here?

So my love can be your remedy

I want you, I want you



But don't you ever run away

Don't you wanna stay here?

But I'm ready for infinity

I want you, I want you



Oh baby, don't you darling

Won't you, won't you give me some

Oh baby, don't you darling

Won't you, won't you give me some

Oh baby, don't you darling

Won't you, won't you give me some

Oh baby, don't you darling

Won't you, won't you give me some



Eyes open, beautiful flame

So you defeat me

Let's play pretend

Got no defence

I'm so defenceless



But don't you ever run away

Don't you wanna stay here?

But I'm ready for infinity

I want you, I want you



And the time is now

All the seasons change

Be brave

Don't be afraid

With your open eyes

You won't feel the same



I wanna fly away

With your open eyes

Don't be afraid

Be brave

Don't be ashamed



The time is now

The time is now



But don't you ever run away

Don't you wanna stay here?

So my love can be your remedy

I want you, I want you



But don't you ever run away

Don't you wanna stay here?

But I'm ready for infinity

I want you, I want you



Oh baby, don't you darling

Won't you, won't you give me some

Oh baby, don't you darling

Won't you, won't you give me some

Oh baby, don't you darling

Won't you, won't you give me some

Oh baby, don't you darling

Won't you, won't you give me some

Oh baby, don't you darling

Won't you, won't you give me some

Oh baby, don't you darling

Won't you, won't you give me some