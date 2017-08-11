Home #Oscar and the Wolf Video Oscar and the Wolf - Strange Entity (Video ufficiale e testo)
Video ufficiali

Oscar and the Wolf - Strange Entity (Video ufficiale e testo)

Oscar and the Wolf - Strange Entity: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

0 condivisioni

Oscar and the Wolf - Strange Entity testo

So take good care of me
I'll follow all you need
and I take good care of you
but you're heartless, you're heartless
You turn it into your own
so tie me back to my bones
collect your love and then my heart
but you're fearless, you're fearless
But I'll take care if you're mine
I lost you, I miss you, I wanna hold you
so don't you deny it
I lost you, I miss you, I wanna hold you
come back
ohhh I miss you, I wanna hold you
come back, come back
So take good care of me
I'll follow all you need
and I take good care of you
but you're heartless, you're heartless
so rest your head and fear my eyes
for they won't come inside
cry me a river, spin me around
but you're heartless, you're heartless
But I'll take care if you're mine
I lost you, I miss you, I wanna hold you
so don't you deny it
I lost you, I miss you, I wanna hold you
come back
ohhh I miss you, I wanna hold you
come back, come back
And she changes frictions of
And she changes frictions of
But I'll take care if you're mine
I lost you, I miss you, I wanna hold you
so don't you deny it
I lost you, I miss you, I wanna hold you
come back
ohhh I miss you, I wanna hold you
come back, come back
Cause you're all guests to life,
Cause you're all guests to life,
Cause you're all guests to life

Ti è piaciuto questo video? Votalo!

Altro su #Oscar and the Wolf

Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs

Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!

Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs