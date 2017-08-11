Oscar and the Wolf - Strange Entity (Video ufficiale e testo)

Oscar and the Wolf - Strange Entity testo



So take good care of me

I'll follow all you need

and I take good care of you

but you're heartless, you're heartless

You turn it into your own

so tie me back to my bones

collect your love and then my heart

but you're fearless, you're fearless

But I'll take care if you're mine

I lost you, I miss you, I wanna hold you

so don't you deny it

I lost you, I miss you, I wanna hold you

come back

ohhh I miss you, I wanna hold you

come back, come back

So take good care of me

I'll follow all you need

and I take good care of you

but you're heartless, you're heartless

so rest your head and fear my eyes

for they won't come inside

cry me a river, spin me around

but you're heartless, you're heartless

But I'll take care if you're mine

I lost you, I miss you, I wanna hold you

so don't you deny it

I lost you, I miss you, I wanna hold you

come back

ohhh I miss you, I wanna hold you

come back, come back

And she changes frictions of

And she changes frictions of

But I'll take care if you're mine

I lost you, I miss you, I wanna hold you

so don't you deny it

I lost you, I miss you, I wanna hold you

come back

ohhh I miss you, I wanna hold you

come back, come back

Cause you're all guests to life,

Cause you're all guests to life,

Cause you're all guests to life