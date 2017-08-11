Home #Oscar and the Wolf Video Oscar and the Wolf - The Game (Video ufficiale e testo)
Oscar and the Wolf - The Game (Video ufficiale e testo)

Oscar and the Wolf - The Game: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

Oscar and the Wolf - The Game testo

In the morning
In the morning
Where we go?
Five short summer nova
Baby night life till I blow your cover
Livin' life like I got a bigger name
See the name of my game
Livin' night life thinkin' of my shoulder
Livin' night life thinkin' of my roller
Livin' life like I got a bigger name
Livin' life like I got a bigger name
See the name of my game
Good bye'll be my game
Good bye'll be my game
Good bye'll be my game

Good bye understand (?) unfold ya
You look so good, I'm only done here
You love me back, I'm only done here
You look so good, I'm only done here
You love me back, I'm only done here

Where we go?
Five short summer nova
Baby night life till I blow your cover
Livin' life like I got a bigger name
See the name of my game
Livin' night life thinkin' of my shoulder
Livin' night life thinkin' of my roller
Livin' life like I got a bigger name
Livin' life like I got a bigger name
See the name of my game
Good bye'll be my game
Good bye'll be my game
Good bye'll be my game

Good bye understand (?) unfold ya
You look so good, I'm only done here
You love me back, I'm only done here
You look so good, I'm only done here
You love me back, I'm only done here

You look so good, I'm only done here
You love me back, I'm only done here
You look so good, I'm only done here
You love me back, I'm only done here

I'm only
I'm only
I'm only
I'm only
I'm only

