Oscar and the Wolf - The Game (Video ufficiale e testo)

Oscar and the Wolf - The Game testo



In the morning

Where we go?

Five short summer nova

Baby night life till I blow your cover

Livin' life like I got a bigger name

See the name of my game

Livin' night life thinkin' of my shoulder

Livin' night life thinkin' of my roller

Livin' life like I got a bigger name

Livin' life like I got a bigger name

See the name of my game

Good bye'll be my game

Good bye'll be my game

Good bye'll be my game



Good bye understand (?) unfold ya

You look so good, I'm only done here

You love me back, I'm only done here

You look so good, I'm only done here

You love me back, I'm only done here



Where we go?

Five short summer nova

Baby night life till I blow your cover

Livin' life like I got a bigger name

See the name of my game

Livin' night life thinkin' of my shoulder

Livin' night life thinkin' of my roller

Livin' life like I got a bigger name

Livin' life like I got a bigger name

See the name of my game

Good bye'll be my game

Good bye'll be my game

Good bye'll be my game



Good bye understand (?) unfold ya

You look so good, I'm only done here

You love me back, I'm only done here

You look so good, I'm only done here

You love me back, I'm only done here



You look so good, I'm only done here

You love me back, I'm only done here

You look so good, I'm only done here

You love me back, I'm only done here



